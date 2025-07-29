What happened during Kathy and Faith’s date on Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5? Details explored

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5 was released on July 28, 2025. It saw the contestants competing in a chemistry test where they had to dress up like birds and do a &quot;mating dance&quot; with their partners. By the end of the episode, Jill left the villa because she felt like she wasn't connecting with anyone at the villa.The episode also saw two new contestants entering the villa. One was Faith Martin from The Golden Bachelor season 1. The other was Allyshia Gupta from The Bachelor season 29.Faith felt connected to Kim during the bird dance challenge, so she was going to ask him out on a date. However, Kim wasn't at the Bachelor in Paradise retreat then because of unforeseen circumstances. So, Faith took Kathy to the date instead.What happened on Kathy and Faith's date on Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5?When Faith entered the villa, she told the viewers that she was &quot;wild at heart&quot;.&quot;I might become the ‘ho of the show!'&quot; she added.She said that she liked Kim and that she found him &quot;very smoochable&quot; when he did his bird dance. However, when the 62-year-old got the chance to ask someone out for her horse riding date, Kim wasn't at the resort. He had gone to see a doctor because of a spike in his heart rate. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInstead of asking one of the other two Golden Bachelors, Gary and Keith, Faith decided to ask Kathy for the horse-riding date. She did so because she wanted to help Kathy overcome her fear of horses. So Faith and Kathy went horse riding by the beach and enjoyed their evening.What else went down on Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5?During the time of the bird dance challenge, Sean didn't dance with Jill, like she expected him to. He instead grooved with The Golden Bachelor season 1 contender, April Kirkwood. This upset Jill, but she got even more worked up when he chatted up the new entrant Allyshia. Jill realised that there was no future to envision with Sean and decided to self-eliminate herself. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSean didn't convince her much to stay back either. Further in the episode, Dale reassured Kat of their connection and told her that he didn't want to go on any more dates. However, he told Jonathon that he wanted to take Allyshia on a date to make Kat &quot;sweat&quot;. Jonathon informed the same to Kat, and she confronted Dale.Dale told her that he wasn't actually going to take Allyshia on a date. However, he was lying to her because later in the night, he told Allyshia that he was interested in going on a date with her.Jonathon and Lea went on an outdoorsy picnic date, under the tree.&quot;Out of all the men on Paradise, the only person I have a little crush on or would even go on a date with is Jonathon,&quot; said Lea.Gary and Nancy also went out on a cacao drinking date. By the end of their date, the duo started feeling the high of their cacao drink, and they remained high until they walked back to the Bachelor in Paradise villa.New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.