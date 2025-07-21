Who is Bachelor in Paradise star Sean McLaughlin? Details explored

Episode 3 of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 was released on July 15. After the show premiered, fans were excited to see Sean McLaughlin's journey because they had seen him in two other Bachelor Nation shows before. He was re-invited because of his striking personality and because fans wanted to see him finally find love after his unsuccessful quests before.They also wanted to know more about the star as they wondered what he did for a living behind his recurring appearances in the franchise. Sean McLaughlin currently works as a sales executive in a Tampa-based company.He keeps his LinkedIn quite updated, which gives an insight into his work and education history. Sean has also graduated from the University of Tampa, the same city he calls his current home.More details on Sean McLaughlin from Bachelor in Paradise season 10 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSean McLaughlin reappeared on another show of the franchise because he struck out while he was on season 20 of The Bachelorette and then again on Bachelor in Paradise season 9.Sean went to the University of Tampa and graduated with a major in finance and a minor in economics from the Fordham Gabelli School of Business in 2019, according to his LinkedIn. His profile also mentions that he studied at Hudson Valley Community College and was also active in the college's baseball team.Sean is the son of Steven McLaughlin, a member of the Republican assembly at the New York State Assembly. According to his LinkedIn profile, Sean is currently employed with PrimePay as a sales executive and has been working with them since May 2024. Before that, Sean worked with Sagemont Tax as an account executive from July 2023 to April 2024. From August 2022 to July 2023, Sean worked at Paycom as an executive sales representative. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe started as a sales intern with Barstool Sports in May 2018 and was with them for one year. He then joined BrightEdge in August 2020 as an account executive and pivoted to the role of senior sales development representative. Here, he was further promoted to the role of a special sales development representative and then to the associate sales development representative.According to OK Magazine, Sean said in 2023 that he lost his job because he wanted to find love on Bachelor in Paradise.&quot;If I left tonight … I felt like everything I put on the line wouldn’t have been worth it, and it would suck,&quot; he added.Sean McLaughlin's appearances on Bachelor Nation showsSean first appeared on Charity Lawson's season of The Bachelorette and went home in fifth place. His three-way date with Charity and Tanner Courtad became a topic of discussion back then. When he again appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, he was eliminated in week two.According to OK Magazine, Sean is also the first contestant to experience a romance with The Golden Bachelor cast on Bachelor in Paradise season 10. According to the publication, Sean kissed April Kirkwood from season 1 of The Golden Bachelor during one of the challenges in BiP season 10.New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 are dropped on ABC on Mondays at 8 pm ET.