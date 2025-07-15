"He deserves a really good shot at this" — Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams shares his honest take on Dale's romance with Kat

Bachelor in Paradise's bartender Wells Adams recently shared his take on 36-year-old Dale Moss' connection with 29-year-old Kat Izzo on season 10 of the ABC show. In an interview with Us Weekly, published on July 14, 2025, Wells Adams commented on Dale's blooming romance, saying:

"Listen, I’m happy for Dale. I think he deserves a really good shot at this. His initial, like, foyer into The Bachelor world was weird. It was much different than anybody, anybody else’s."

However, at the same time, the 41-year-old bartender drew a comparison between Clare Crawley, whom Dale proposed to in episode 4 of The Bachelorette, and Kat, saying both were "fun" personalities. Consequently, Wells noted that Dale might have "a little bit of a type." With both Clare and Kat being known for their dramatics, Wells hinted at Dale landing in trouble.

Wells also jokingly mentioned that "the hottest person on the beach" had sparked a connection with the "other hottest person on the beach." During the July 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Dale went on a date with Kat, and based on the teaser for the season, the pair's relationship will continue blossoming.

Bachelor in Paradise's Hannah Brown chimes in on Dale and Kat's connection

Besides the brewing connections, the trailer of Bachelor in Paradise also showed Kat having a "bit of a meltdown." When questioned about it, Wells drew another comparison with Clare, saying, "And how many meltdowns do we see Clare have?" The bartender noted that it was "a pattern" that Dale's partners exhibited.

Hannah Brown, the Head of Paradise Relations, shared her opinion of the twosome's connection, acknowledging the drama Kat brought to Costa Rica. She explained that although Kat was a "very different version of Kat from last season," the cast member retained some of her behavioral patterns.

"She didn’t change that much — [but] she’s grown," Hannah added.

She shared that Kat was "a little apprehensive" about being part of the social experiment again after appearing on season 9 of the ABC series. However, she was glad she could help Kat open up and "put herself out there." Hannah expressed a similar sentiment regarding Dale, saying it was "shocking but a pleasant surprise" to see him return to the show.

The Head of Paradise Relationships added that she was "rooting for both of them to have a happy new experience" with a fresh start.

In episode 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on July 14, 2025, Dale developed connections with Alexe, Alli Jo, and Zoe during the kissing challenge. However, he still could not overlook his bond with Kat. Zoe tried to strike up a conversation with the male contender later in the episode, but Dale denied her request, saying:

"Kat is my focus right now."

Despite the distraction, Dale gave his rose to Kat, confirming he was "lost" in her beauty.

While viewers watch the season unfold, Reality Steve, on June 26, reported spoilers from the show, revealing which couples were together and which were not. According to the report, Kat and Dale are still a couple after Bachelor in Paradise season 10. However, they are not engaged.

Reality Steve also suggested that Kat and Dale will continue to exchange roses with one another, while denying going on dates with other people, as was seen in episode 2 of the ABC show.

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 is streaming now exclusively on Hulu.

