"I basically just try to keep the vibes right" — Hannah Brown on her new role in Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise premiered its 10th season on July 7, 2025. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the show welcomed former Bachelorette Hannah Brown as the Head of Paradise Relations. She was shown managing the Champagne Lounge, offering guidance and support to the contestants. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on July 7, Hannah reflected on her new role, saying:

"I love my role because it's kind of just up in the air of what I'm going to do every day… I basically just try to keep the vibes right. If you watch The White Lotus and have seen the concierge that just shows up randomly, that's me."

The Bachelor in Paradise star stated that she was "ecstatic" when she got the call asking if she wanted to be part of the ABC show. Hannah shared that although she had experienced The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, she was excited to be part of the experiment in a new role.

She added that to "shed some wisdom" and help the participants understand the pros and cons of their actions was "really fun." Hannah further delved into the events that unfolded in the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 10, expressing her views and opinions on the cast and their choices.

Hannah believes Bachelor in Paradise alum Jess made the right choice by picking Spencer over Sam

In episode 1 of the ABC show, one of the contestants, Kat, talked about the online bullying she experienced after her last appearance on the franchise. When Hannah was asked to share her thoughts on the impact of such incidents on the participants' well-being, she emphasized the importance of viewers remembering that the stars appearing on their screens were "real people."

"They're not characters on TV, they're not playing a role. It's people being their most authentic self," she added.

The Bachelor in Paradise star noted that no one was "good or bad," stressing that reality TV shows only highlighted a side of a person's personality. While she understood how fans can get invested in their stories, she urged them to be "kind" and not "call somebody names or send out threats."

Hannah then spoke about Sam and Jess's energy-cleansing ritual on their date, revealing that production had barred the participants from eating on camera. Regardless, she appreciated the idea of including an activity on the first date, as it would help break the ice and dissipate the nerves.

"We only have so much time in Paradise to make a connection, and so to help drop the guard and be able to get to that place faster, I think there's a rhyme and reason to it," Hannah explained.

The premiere of Bachelor in Paradise saw Jess getting caught in a love triangle with Sam and Spencer. Despite having chemistry with both, Jess picked Spencer and gave him her rose. Reflecting on the contestant's choice, Hannah said that Jess "made the right choice for her in the moment."

Hannah added that Jess and Spencer "hit it off right from the beginning," and although Jess had developed a chemistry with Sam, she felt "some sort of loyalty" toward Spencer.

Hannah also shared her thoughts on Lexi choosing Justin at the rose ceremony, noting that Justin was the "only person" Lexi had a connection with. Consequently, Hannah said it "made complete sense" that the Bachelor in Paradise female star chose Justin despite initially having concerns about him.

When asked about Justin's ex-partner, Susie, joining the show in the coming episode, Hannah mentioned that it would "rock the boat." The Head of Paradise Relations added that the former couple would bring "tension" to the show, which eventually would make for "really entertaining TV."

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET only on ABC.

