"I was very reluctant to commit to this"— Bachelor in Paradise star Dale Moss reflects on his decision to join the show

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiered on ABC on July 7, 2025. The spin-off returned with a new batch of former cast members who failed to find a long-lasting connection in their respective past seasons. Former NFL player Dale Moss surprised many by joining the show for another shot at love, especially since he had ended his relationship with former partner Galey Alix in late 2024.

Ad

On the June 26 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Dale reflected on joining Bachelor in Paradise, saying that it was a "big thing" for him. However, he noted that before making the decision, participating in the show wasn't on his radar, and he was even "reluctant" to commit to it.

He ultimately made the choice just four or five days before production began, describing the decision as a spontaneous, "last-minute" call.

Ad

Trending

"This was a really big thing for me. It was not on my radar. I was very reluctant to commit to this, and it's something that I committed to, honestly, last minute. I didn't even make the final decision until four or five days before we had to be there," he shared.

Bachelor in Paradise star Dale Moss shares his reason for joining the show

Ad

Dale Moss made his Bachelor Nation debut, appearing as one of the contestants on The Bachelorette season 16 in 2020. He succeeded in winning over the lead, Clare Crawley's heart, and the two got engaged just four episodes into the season. Unfortunately, their relationship didn't last, and the two parted ways in 2021.

A year later, in June 2022, Dale began dating HGTV star Galey Alix. The pair dated for two and a half years before breaking up in late 2024 due to differences in priorities. With Bachelor in Paradise season 10 being filmed just months after his breakup with Alix, it was hard for Dale to decide if he wanted to join the show.

Ad

In the interview, Dale shared that after going through a breakup, he tends to push himself to focus on his work and traveling, so participating in The Bachelor spin-off allowed him to open his heart again.

"I'm 36-years-old; I know what I want in a relationship, and I know the things I want out of life. But the reality is, I'm never going to have those if I don't put myself out there and try new things," he said.

Ad

The Bachelor in Paradise star continued:

"The only reason I was able to [do Paradise] is because I felt like I was able to move through the previous relationship in a healthy way, and honestly, I'm just happy with who I am."

Ad

Further in the interview, Dale noted that while Bachelor in Paradise is "not a normal environment" to meet someone, it forces an individual to put themselves out there. He added that there is no hiding or shutting down in these kinds of shows, and it turned out to be a "major thing" for him.

Besides helping him reenter the dating world, Dale revealed that the revamped production team for Bachelor in Paradise season 10 also played a key role in his decision to join. He shared that he felt "really comfortable" with the idea of a new production team at work.

Ad

"This was going to be an entirely new Bachelor in Paradise, and I think that's one of the biggest things for me as to why I was willing to do it. It was just fresh and new, and so I think everybody is going to have a new experience. I think that is something that is so cool... You're walking into this fresh slate," he shared.

Ad

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episodes premiere every Monday on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More