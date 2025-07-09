"Kinda cute" — Bachelor in Paradise fans react to Kat and Dale's chemistry

Bachelor in Paradise returned with a new season on July 7, 2025. Returning cast members from across the franchise arrived at Costa Rica hoping to give love another shot. Among them were Dale Moss and Kat Izzo, who sparked a connection and went on a date to get to know each other better.

Ad

Dale had previously appeared in season 16 of The Bachelorette, where he proposed to Clare Crawley just four episodes into the series. Meanwhile, Kat had participated in season 27 of The Bachelor and then in season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, their relationships failed to sustain themselves. Consequently, Dale and Kat returned to the franchise hoping to find love once again.

Dale arrived on the second day of the experiment, drawing the attention of the female contenders. However, the male cast member chose Kat as his partner for their boat date. The pair enjoyed berries and got closer.

Ad

Trending

Bachelor in Paradise fans on X commented on Kat and Dale's chemistry. While some thought that they looked good together, others were displeased with Kat's personality and overall demeanor.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I was questioning Dale and Kat together, but they’re actually kinda cute," a fan wrote.

"Can’t believe I’m saying this but I am loving Kat! Sis is giving GROWTHHHHHHH," another fan commented.

"Oh dale honey did you not see Kat last season??? Does he not know??" a netizen tweeted.

Many Bachelor in Paradise fans were displeased with Dale's decision to go on a date with Kat.

Ad

"How can Dale go from Galey to Kat? Or really anybody! Galey’s cool, intelligent, independent, talented and kind. They were so adorable together," a user reacted.

"Dale and Kat? IDK?" a person commented.

"Praying Dale does the classic Dale move and proposes to Kat in a couple days and they leave so they're both off my screen," another fan wrote.

Ad

"what the f**k was that comedy sketch between dale & kat during their date??" a netizen wrote.

In contrast, other Bachelor in Paradise fans appreciated Kat and Dale's connection.

"I’m really rooting for Kat and Dale," one user posted.

"Kat Izzo is such a get! I’m so glad she came back to paradise," another commented.

Ad

Bachelor in Paradise star Zoe accuses Kat of "scheming" to get a date with Dale

Ad

As soon as Kat walked in, the male contenders were drawn to her, as Ricky and Brian, in separate confessionals, complimented her appearance, admitting it was hard not to be attracted to her. Meanwhile, Jonathan showed a double thumbs-up to express his approval of the new arrival.

While speaking to the Bachelor in Paradise cameras, Kat mentioned that the online bullying was "very real last time." She confessed that the backlash took a toll on her mental state. Regardless, Kat was open to exploring her chances and having a fresh start.

Ad

Ad

On the second day, Dale arrived. Watching him walk on the beach, Zoe admitted that Dale was someone all of the ladies had their eye on. Jonathan added that the "lust for Dale" was "through the roof." When it was Dale's turn to pick his date, he chose Kat, which bothered Zoe.

"She very much was scheming for that one," Zoe remarked.

Dale and Kat went on a catamaran for their date. Impressed by how Dale treated her and took charge of things, Kat told the Bachelor in Paradise cameras that she felt like a "baby girl."

Ad

The pair enjoyed champagne and berries as they got to know each other better. Dale confided in Kat that he was "nervous" coming into the show. However, he felt at ease because Kat had a "calming aura." The female contestant confessed that she could not wait to get to know him on a "deeper level" and see how their connection would fare.

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More