Episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 was released on July 21. The episode got intense as more contestants bit the dust and were eliminated, while others strengthened their existing connections. Four new people also entered the season, and the episode concluded with a rose ceremony. Ahead of all the drama that episode 4 exhibited, the official YouTube handle of Bachelor Nation put out a clip from a deleted scene on July 18. The clip showed Dale being honest with Jill about his connections on the show. &quot;I'm solid with Kat,&quot; he said. His intuition was right because in episode 4, Kat gave her rose to Dale. In the deleted scene, while Jill shared that she hadn't found any real connection yet, Dale implied that he didn't want to explore things with her because he was solely focused on Kat and JoJo. The conversation between Dale and Jill in a Bachelor in Paradise deleted scene Jill came to a Bachelor in Paradise confessional to say that she was nervous to talk to some of the men in the villa, but she thought Dale was &quot;so f*cking hot,&quot; so she was going to talk to him. She stated that she wasn't great at talking, but believed that she had some game. &quot;I can talk to the wallpaper of the walls,&quot; she joked. She mentioned that she saw Dale talking to some people and asked him where his head was at. Dale shared that he had a conversation with Zoe about things that went down in the previous episode. He noted that Zoe was going through things, so he wanted to make sure she was doing okay, out of respect. He believed that the connection between him and Zoe wasn't going to develop the way he thought it would, and he needed to let her know that, so she wouldn't waste her time. He then told Jill that he was exploring a connection with Kat and JoJo. &quot;JoJo and I, there's a lot of interest and intrigue there,&quot; Dale stated. He told Jill that these two were the ones he was focusing on currently. He then proceeded to ask Jill what she was upto. She said that she was as lost as &quot;last year's Easter Egg&quot;. When Dale demanded to know why she was lost, Jill said she felt like she hadn't found a strong connection with any of her castmates, and she didn't have a lot of time to do so. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDale stated that he felt the need to be transparent and reiterated that his connections with Kat and JoJo were strong, implying that he didn't necessarily want to explore his chances with Jill. Jill came to another Bachelor in Paradise confessional to say that the situation was &quot;dire&quot;, &quot;bad&quot;, and &quot;bleak&quot;. Dale again said that he wanted to be transparent because he wanted to make things clear. He again stated that he was navigating his possibilities with Kat and JoJo &quot;very intently&quot; and &quot;clearly&quot;. He then asked Jill if there was any way he could support her or answer any of her questions. He clarified that it wasn't for him, but he could help her if she was interested in any of the others. Jill joked that she would give him a five-star review for his transparency. She then came to another Bachelor in Paradise confessional to say that she didn't mean to offend anyone, but the guys in the villa weren't her type. &quot;They are not it, sis. They are not it. Boring. Waste of time,&quot; Jill said. New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.