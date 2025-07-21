Bachelor in Paradise season 10 schedule: Full schedule explored

Following a two-year hiatus, Bachelor in Paradise returned for its highly anticipated season 10 on ABC on July 7, 2025. The show brought back some former cast members, giving them a second chance after they failed to find long-term love previously in the franchise.According to the official schedule, Bachelor in Paradise releases new episodes every Monday on ABC at 8 pm ET. A typical episode follows the cast as they explore different connections before one of the genders hands out roses to choose their partner.While most episodes air on Mondays, occasional special episodes are released on Tuesdays, turning it into a two-part event for the week. This happened during the second week of the recent season as the show released a special episode on Tuesday, July 15, featuring the introduction of the Golden cast members.This weekly episode schedule is expected to continue until the first week of September 2025, when the season finale is likely to air. If this season follows the previous one with a total of 10 episodes, the finale is expected to be released on September 1, 2025.The expected schedule is as follows:Episode no.Release dateEpisode 1July 7, 2025Episode 2July 14, 2025Episode 3July 15, 2025Episode 4July 21, 2025Episode 5July 28, 2025Episode 6August 4, 2025Episode 7August 11, 2025Episode 8August 18, 2025Episode 9August 25, 2025Episode 10September 1, 2025What are the new additions on Bachelor in Paradise season 10? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBachelor in Paradise brought in a lot of new changes for season 10. One of the major changes was the relocation of the set, as this time the contestants were taken to Costa Rica instead of Mexico.The new season came after a two-year hiatus, during which the franchise introduced the Golden version of their main The Bachelor and The Bachelorette shows, featuring older cast members finding love.Some of the Golden cast members from these two shows have also been added to Bachelor in Paradise season 10's cast list, making it the first time for the spin-off.While both age groups of the cast were free to explore connections with each other, the host Jesse Palmer advised the younger cast in episode 3 to stay on their general run to avoid any complications. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an interview with Swoon published on July 2, 2025, the Bachelor in Paradise host teased that the show featured more than just the addition of the golden cast members. While some of these changes were brand new, he also revealed that a few fan-favorite elements from past seasons had been brought back.“I think the show is going to look a lot more fresh. It’s going to look a lot different. It’s going to look new in a lot of ways, which I think fans are going to recognize from the very first arrival in Paradise,” he said in the interview.Jesse also commented on the new location for the season, stating that their new resort was “absolutely magical.” He explained that this new location not only provided a beach setting but also included jungle, which he believed would serve as a great backdrop for the story. He added that they also used these parts of the location for several of the contestants' dates.Besides providing a new viewing experience for the viewers, the host noted that it also improved the contestants' day-to-day experience on the show as they were now staying in air-conditioned rooms and had pools outside of their sliding doors.“I’d be curious to know, I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, but I’d be curious to know now, moving forward, if this is something that we would consider doing again every year, doing it in a new place. I think that’d be pretty cool,” the Bachelor in Paradise host concluded.Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episodes premiere every Monday on ABC.