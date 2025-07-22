  • home icon
Who went home in episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise season 10? Details explored

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 22, 2025 04:21 GMT
Jack from Bachelor in Paradise season 10 (Image via Instagram/@lencionijack)
Bachelor in Paradise season 10 returned with a new episode on July 21, 2025. The segment showcased a surprising rose ceremony, highlighting new arrivals and unexpected sparks. While some cast members developed bonds fairly quickly, others struggled to find their match, jeopardizing their chances of finding love in Paradise. It ultimately led to their eliminations from the series.

Episode 4 bid farewell to Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, and Ralph "RJ" Johnson, three men from the Golden spin-off. It was a direct consequence of the switch-ups during the rose ceremony, which were influenced by newly-formed connections and persuaded by the potential of the latest arrivals.

The July 21 episode also featured the arrivals of four new contestants, including three Golden stars (two women and one man) and one female contender from The Bachelor.

With the elimination of the three Golden male cast members, Bachelor in Paradise season 10 now had an overwhelming majority of six Golden female cast members. It inadvertently marked a shift in dynamics among the participants, as there were fewer Golden men to give out roses to.

Who got roses in episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise season 10?

The episode kicked off with a new Golden contender, Gary Levingston, joining the cast members. Also known as Tina Turner's godson, Gary was followed by two more participants: The Golden Bachelor's Nancy Hulkower and Joey Graziadei's first impression rose recipient, Lea Cayanan.

However, right before the conclusion, the third runner-up from Gerry Turner's season, Faith Martin, also arrived on the beach. With the new participants now part of the series, the existing couples started to second-guess their choices and contemplate their connections.

In the July 21 segment of Bachelor in Paradise, the women had the power to give out roses to the men. Tensions were high ahead of the rose ceremony, as Kat and Dale hit a rough patch in their relationship, while April sparked an unexpected romance with Bachelorette star Jonathon.

Although it seemed like April would give her rose to Jack, the contestant she had kissed on the first day of the show, she surprised the cast members by giving it to Jonathon. Meanwhile, Parisa's rose went to Brian, whereas Bailey's went to Jeremy.

Alexe chose to give her rose to Bachelor in Paradise alum, Andrew, while Natascha switched things up by giving her rose to Gary. Leslie, who had also planned to give her rose to Gary, was now in a predicament. However, with no other way out, she was compelled to switch to Kim.

Elsewhere, Kathy coupled up with Keith, while Jess gave her rose to Spencer. Jill chose to go with Sean, and Kat with Dale, despite their drama earlier in the Bachelor in Paradise episode over Dale's kiss with Alli Jo.

With all the roses given out, CK, Jack, and RJ were left single. As a result, they were eliminated from the ABC series.

Who went on a date in Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 4?

Only one pair went on a date in the latest segment, and that was Gary and Leslie. Before Gary asked Leslie out, he interacted with all the other female contenders, during which he sparked a connection with Natascha. However, despite the initial click, he chose to spend time with Leslie, disappointing Natascha.

Gary and Leslie spend their date getting to know each other and dancing in the rain. The two opened up about their expectations for life, their understanding of love over the years, and their admiration for each other.

Despite the spark, Leslie failed to couple up with Gary during the rose ceremony, as Natascha had given her rose to him before Leslie could, compelling her to switch to Kim.

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.

