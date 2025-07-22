"This sounds a lot like my ex" — Bachelor in Paradise star Dale slams Kat for fretting over his kiss with Alli Jo

Bachelor in Paradise season 10 released episode 4 on July 21, 2025. The segment saw Kat Izzo and Dale Moss hit a rough patch in their relationship after a secret kiss with Alli Jo came to light. Kat hesitated to continue her relationship with Dale when she learned he had kissed Alli Jo and not told her. While Kat contemplated her feelings, Dale felt frustrated with the turn of events.He believed the incident with Alli Jo &quot;wasn't even that deep,&quot; and so, he expected Kat to move past it. However, when Kat continued to fret over it, making him feel like he had hidden something from her, he said:&quot;This sounds a lot like my ex.&quot;The Bachelor in Paradise couple went back and forth, struggling to reach a middle ground. However, during the rose ceremony, Kat gave her rose to Dale, hoping to make amends, but the situation soon took a turn for the worse. Kat was left in tears when Dale stated that they came from &quot;different backgrounds,&quot; making her feel unheard and &quot;judged.&quot;What happened between Kat and Dale in episode 4 of Bachelor in Paradise season 10? Drama explained View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKat and Dale, who had been coupled up since the beginning of Bachelor in Paradise, met with a challenging situation in the July 21 episode when Kat discovered that Dale had not been as loyal as she had thought him to be.When she asked her partner if he would be open to exploring his chances with someone new later in the series, Dale said, &quot;Not really.&quot; Scrolling back to his connection with Alli Jo, Dale stated that although she was &quot;nice and everything,&quot; he could not &quot;click&quot; with her.Meanwhile, Kat wondered if he had ever kissed Alli Jo, who was eliminated in week two, outside of a challenge. When Dale answered in the affirmative, Kat was shocked.&quot;I just feel a little confused because I thought we were supposed to be open and transparent about how we moved in this environment. I would have preferred if that was communicated,&quot; Kat remarked.Dale defended himself by noting that he &quot;debted it&quot; because the kiss &quot;wasn't in the cards.&quot; However, Kat said she did not understand what the Bachelor in Paradise star meant by that. She stated that it &quot;wouldn't have felt very good&quot; if she had found out about it later while watching the show. In her confessional, Kat admitted that she was starting to notice a &quot;red flag&quot; in Dale. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the Bachelor in Paradise episode, Kat confided in co-star Jonathon that she needed someone to prove to her that they meant what they said for her to feel safe. While speaking to the cameras, Jonathon confessed that he liked Kat and thought that she was &quot;incredibly intelligent.&quot;An hour before the rose ceremony, Kat sat down with Dale for another chat.&quot;I obviously need to have a conversation now, and if it's met with defense, I don't know if I would feel comfortable moving forward,&quot; she told him.While Dale stated that they would not be having &quot;this conversation&quot; had he been in her position, Kat explained that her biggest concern was not feeling &quot;heard and understood.&quot; When she questioned him for kissing Alli Jo despite claiming that she was not his &quot;type,&quot; Dale argued that it &quot;just didn't mean anything.&quot;Kat's feelings worsened when Dale went on to say that he understood that her &quot;past&quot; was the reason for her fears. The Bachelor in Paradise star immediately snapped back at him, asking him not to say that, which only aggravated the situation. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite the ups and downs, Kat gave her rose to Dale, who called it a &quot;sigh of relief.&quot; However, matters only worsened from thereon. Kat joked about never wanting to hear the word &quot;debted&quot; again, rubbing the male cast member the wrong way.&quot;We come from different backgrounds,&quot; he said.The Bachelor in Paradise alum explained that by &quot;different backgrounds,&quot; he meant their different upbringings. He went on to say that he grew up &quot;very conscious of the environments&quot; around him and people's judgments. As a result, he preferred keeping certain matters private to protect his relationships. However, Kat was not too pleased with his opinion.She was left in tears, as she said that Dale had &quot;no idea&quot; about her background. She criticized him for using it as &quot;a form of ammo,&quot; adding that she did not wish to get into an &quot;unhealthy relationship.&quot; Kat concluded that she did not want to be with someone who could not communicate and made her &quot;feel judged.&quot; Meanwhile, Dale wondered if he should remain quiet and &quot;be a doormat.&quot;Bachelor in Paradise episodes air every Monday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.