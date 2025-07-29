"My favorite part" — Bachelor in Paradise's Hannah Brown opens up about Faith helping Kathy with her fear of horses

ABC aired Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5 on July 28, 2025. The latest episode of the reality show featured a few dates, one elimination, and newly joining participants. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hannah Brown addressed various events of the episode.One of the incidents featured in the most recent episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 was the friendship between Faith and Kathy. Because of a health scare Kim had, Faith's date didn't go as initially planned. However, later, Faith took Kathy to help her overcome her fear of horses.In her July 28, 2025, interview with Entertainment Weekly, Director of Paradise relations and a former Bachelorette herself, Hannah Brown, talked about the friendship date in question. She referred to it as her favorite part of the latest Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode.&quot;That was hands down my favorite part of the whole episode! I just loved seeing these two amazing women show up for each other like that. It was so sweet, so real... just everything. And y'all — Kathy repeatedly yelling 'I can't hear you!' while on that horse? I was cracking up. Like, I had to rewind it,&quot; Hannah said.Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Hannah Brown opens up about the recent episode, including her favorite parts View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hannah Brown talked about various incidents from the latest Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode. The former The Bachelorette star serves as the Director of Paradise relations on the ABC show.Recalling the &quot;chemistry test&quot; and the &quot;mating dances&quot; from the episode, Hannah said she &quot;seriously loved&quot; the competitions. She also noted that the &quot;mating dances,&quot; particularly, were &quot;definitely one-of-a-kind.&quot; She said that her favorite part was seeing everyone entering with their unique outfits with feathers.&quot;Like, the outfits? The confidence? The choices?! Kim was tossing feathers at us like he was headlining Vegas,&quot; added Hannah. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHannah also talked about Parisa and Brian, who were crowned as the winners of the &quot;mating dance&quot; challenge. She revealed that the reasons the couple won the VIP suite were that they were &quot;so dang cute&quot; and &quot;romantic&quot; throughout the challenge. She also stated that there was an &quot;electric energy&quot; between the two.Further in her interview, Hannah Brown also reflected on Jill's self-elimination. For the unversed, Jill was the participant who left the show by her own choice after she was &quot;tired of being friend-zoned.&quot; Talking about her connections and potential partners, Hannah said she adored Jill.&quot;While part of me wishes she would've stuck around to see if any other connections could’ve sparked, I totally get why she made the choice to leave,&quot; she said.Adding more to that, Hannah said that Jill took &quot;control&quot; of her story and left the show on her terms. She added that she respected Jill for that. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Bachelorette alum also talked about Dale and Kat. Dale recently said he might go on a date with another woman &quot;to see if Kat sweats,&quot; but when confronted, denied saying such things. However, later he made it clear to newcomer Allyshia that he was open to going on a date with her, contradicting his assurances to Kat.Addressing the situation on Bachelor in Paradise season 10, Hannah said it was &quot;hard to watch.&quot; She said she sympathized with Kat and stated that her heart went out to her.To know more about the latest Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episodes, fans can stream them on ABC.