Who went home in Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5? Details explored

Episode 10 of Bachelor in Paradise season 5 was released on July 28, 2025. It saw the arrival of two new contestants, while one went home. The Golden Bachelor season 1 star Faith Martin entered the retreat alongside The Bachelor season 29 contestant Allyshia Gupta, while Jill Chin decided to leave. Jill left by herself after she noted how her relationship with Sean McLaughlin wasn't going where she expected it to go. In the bird dance challenge of the episode, Sean acted like he had no connection with Jill because he chose to dance with other members of the cast. This was triggering for The Bachelor season 26 contestant, so she decided to leave. At the end of the episode, Jesse Palmer, the host, confirmed that Jill had gone home, and announced that the next rose ceremony would see three more contestants going home. Why was Jill eliminated in Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5? In the previous episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 10, Jill was seen struggling to find a connection she liked. She explored all the options available to her and chatted with a few, hoping to find someone with whom she could bond. Sean came to her rescue at last, as the two found common ground and decided to pursue each other. However, Sean's attention wavered and went to April Kirkwood during the dance competition and the new entrant of the season, Allyshia. During the bird dance challenge, instead of dancing with Jill, Sean danced with The Golden Bachelor season 1 star, April. Moreover, Hannah and Wells, the judges of the bird dance challenge, put Sean and April's performance in the top three. &quot;Sean doesn't care if I live or die,&quot; stated Jill. His actions also made her think that he was keeping her around for convenience and not because he felt for her. Sean then started speaking to Allyshia, which triggered Jill further, and she left the scene, crying. She saw Sean's neglect as something that always happened to her. Further in the episode, she told Sean that they both knew their relationship wasn't going anywhere, so she was going to leave Bachelor in Paradise season 10. Sean seemed like he understood where she was coming from and didn't try to convince her otherwise. At the end of the episode, the season's host, Jesse Palmer, informed the contestants that in the next rose ceremony, only three contestants would be sent home, instead of four, because Jill had self-eliminated. What else went down on Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 5? Parisa and Brian won the bird dance challenge and got to spend one night in the Bachelor in Paradise VIP Suite as a reward. Parisa stressed that they used their time in there to get to know each other better; however, Brian dismissed some of the questions she asked him and called them &quot;embarrassing&quot;. Jeremy was seen having second thoughts about Bailey, and he discussed the same with Brian. &quot;Jeremy's been telling Bailey a lie this entire time,&quot; stated Brian to the cameras. Dale told Kat that he didn't want to go on any more dates but flirted with Allyshia. He even told Jonathon that he wanted to take Allyshia on a date, just to make Kat &quot;sweat&quot;. Jonathon informed Kat, who in turn confronted Dale. He stated that he wasn't actually going on a date. However, it was proven that he was lying because he told Allyshia that he was open to going on a date with her. Allyshia asked Sean out instead and saved Dale from a spat with Kat. Nancy went on a cacao drinking date with Gary while Lea went out with Jonathon. Faith, who was supposed to ask Kim for a horse riding date, asked Kathy to go with her because Kim had been taken to a doctor for an increased heart rate. New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.