Who went home on Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 4? Details explored

Episode 6 of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 was released on August 4, 2025. It saw the contestants taking a relationship test, in which they had to answer questions about one another. The couples who failed to answer them the most would be sent to the bottom three. Leslie and Gary were one of the bottom three, alongside Brian and Parisa, and Kim and Faith. The episode also saw The Golden Bachelorette star Gary making things official with Leslie. It saw Kim and Faith getting to know each other, which culminated in him giving his rose to her at the rose ceremony. While the new entrant, Allyshia, was happy to receive a rose from Sean, she said she would have been happier to receive it from Dale. Jonathon clarified that he didn't have any romantic feelings for Lea, something that didn't sit well with the latter. At the end of the episode, The Golden Bachelor stars April Kirkwood, Natascha Hardee, and Nancy Hulkover were sent packing because Gary chose Leslie. Bailey and Jeremy won the relationship test, so Bailey was given the power to eliminate one of the three couples in the bottom three. She chose to send Gary and Leslie home and hoped that they would find each other outside the Bachelor in Paradise retreat. What happened on Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 6? Gary had the choice to give his rose to either Leslie, April, Natascha, or Nancy. But he chose to give it to the former because he believed his chemistry with her was the strongest. This meant that the other three had to go home. And even when he hit it off with Leslie, they didn't know each other well enough to not be in the bottom three. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeremy and Bailey won the relationship test by aptly answering questions about each other. For winning the challenge, the two were given a one-on-one date. Jeremy said to Brian that he might ask Bailey to eliminate him and Parisa because they were encountering problems in their relationship. This was because during the relationship test, Brian and Parisa couldn't answer a lot of questions about each other. In another instance, Brian even told Parisa that she &quot;overcommunicates&quot; and should be holding things off. Despite this, Bailey overlooked their problems and chose to take out Gary and Leslie instead. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGary and Leslie's chemistry grew in every Bachelor in Paradise episode, yet Bailey thought it was apt to out them before Brian and Parisa because she knew the former couple could continue their journey outside; the same couldn't have been said for the latter couple. At the rose ceremony at the end of the episode, Bailey handed a rose to Faith, which Faith passed on to Kim. Bailey then got emotional and said, &quot;Leslie, I love you so much, and you've been so important to my journey here in Paradise. I'm so sorry that I can't offer you this rose. I really hope you and Gary find each other after this.&quot;With Brian and Parisa saved, it is now for the fans to see if they revive their tense relationship, move on with other people in the Bachelor in Paradise retreat, or get eliminated. New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 10 are released on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC. For more updates on the season, fans can also follow the show's official Instagram page, @bachelorinparadise.