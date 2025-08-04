The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is on its way, and it can feature this intriguing Michael Connelly character

Netflix confirmed The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 as early as January 2025, around three months after the third season wrapped. And as of June 18, 2025, series creator Ted Humphrey shared an update on Instagram, saying that they've wrapped up filming of the fourth season, hoping to bring it to fans &quot;very soon.&quot;While there is no official release date for season 4 yet, the anticipation for the continuation of Mickey Haller's story is there. Plus, the upcoming season will feature Haller being tried for murder, a significant plot twist introduced in The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 after he was accused of killing a former client. It's going to be a high-profile case in LA, teasing more dramatic twists on and off the court.But more than that, The Lincoln Lawyer season 4's murder trial also makes the perfect plot twist to bring one of Michael Connelly's oldest characters, Jack McEvoy. The TV adaptation of Connelly's characters doesn't shy away from creating connected universe, with Harry Bosch's Bosch (Prime Video) characters appearing in The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix) and vice versa. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Jack McEvoy being a high-profile journalist who investigated murders and serial killings in the book, he could cover Haller's murder trial in season 4.All the reasons why bringing Jack McEvoy in The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 makes senseBesides the fact that he fits the storyline of Mickey Haller's murder trial, there are a few more reasons why a Jack McEvoy introduction in The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 makes a lot of sense. McEvoy is one of Michael Connelly's oldest characters, first appearing in the 1996 book, The Poet, which was the author's fifth book.Mickey Haller's story has already been adapted, as well as that of his half-brother Harry Bosch in the Prime Video series. Renee Ballard from Bosch also got her own show, Ballard, which premiered on Amazon Prime in July. It's high time that McEvoy's character is introduced on TV and gets its time in the spotlight like the others.His introduction in The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 also aligns with Michael Connelly's plans of adapting Fair Warning, the third book in the Jack McEvoy series. In 2020, Deadline reported that Compelling Pictures closed a deal to produce and finance Fair Warning into a potential franchise, with Connelly set to write the screenplay. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile there has been no significant update on the project after five years, it's no secret that the author wants to bring McEvoy's character to the screen. The character is based on himself, as he told MovieWeb in July 2025, adding that it would be a &quot;cool pleasure&quot; if a studio approached him to make a show on Jack McEvoy's character.Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 could be the perfect opportunity to introduce McEvoy and gauge the audience's interest in the character. Like Renee Ballard being introduced in Bosch before getting her own show, Netflix could do the same thing by introducing Jack McEvoy in The Lincoln Lawyer before giving him his own show.What is The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 going to be about?The high-profile murder case, where McEvoy's character could make a surprise appearance, will be at the center of the plot in season 4. It's going to be the most personal and most challenging case for Mickey Haller yet, as he's going to be the client this time. But besides facing the biggest trial of his life, season 4 will also tackle how the trial affects not just Mickey but his family and business as well.Co-showrunner and co-executive producer Ted Humphrey told Netflix Tudum that season 4 of the legal drama will also feature some familiar faces and new characters who will be cropping up along the way, and some of them will be helping Mickey in his case.Stay tuned for more The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 news and updates as the year progresses.