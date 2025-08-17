50+ Sinners movie-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

The start of the 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. However, before the regular season begins, there is always a buzz of excitement among fantasy football fans.

However, before fantasy managers begin picking players for their team, they need to come up with team names. Generally, fantasy team names are catchy and theme-oriented, but can also be out of the ordinary.

Notably, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen married his longtime partner, Hailee Steinfeld, this offseason. So, some have been curious to create team names around Steinfeld's new movie, Sinners, which was released in April.

Sinners movie-themed fantasy football team names to use in 2025

Here's a look at some Sinners movie-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator:

The Sin City Saints The Sinners' Squad Sinners Ready! Fallen Angels TDs Sinister End Zone Sin On The Field All Sinners And No Play Sinner’s Playbook Touchdown Temptations The Gridiron Grinches Hail Mary Hellions Steinfeld's Field We're In Sin City The Forbidden Goals Unholy Huddle Sinners On My Mind The Sinful Blitz Devilish Touchdowns The Wicked Wideouts Sin City Kickers The Rogue Receivers The End Zone Evildoers No More Sinners The Misfit Marauders Fiendish Field Goals The Bloodsucking Blitz Vampire Quarterback Club Gridiron Ghouls Fanged Fantasy Footballers Nocturnal Pass Catchers The Undead Offense Transylvanian Tacklers The Moonlit Minions Biting Backfield Bandits Turbulent Touchdowners The Prankster Passers Sinister Strategy Squad The Playoff Vices End Zone Outlaws Steinfeld Smashers Hailee's Heisman Heroes Michael's Gridiron Gladiators Jordan's Touchdown Titans B-Money's Blitz Brigade Michael's MVP Mayhem Jordan's Juking Jaguars B-Dawg's End Zone Avengers MJ's Fantasy Cutters The Jordan Jump Cuts Michael's Pass Rush Posse B-Ball to End Zone Hall The Steinfeld Showstoppers Hailee's Rushing Rebels Hailee's Victory Vibe The Steinfeld Sideline Squad Hailee's Third Down Thrillers Steinfeld's Fantasy Flyers The Jordan Machine

