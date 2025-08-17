  • home icon
50+ Sinners movie-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

By Arnold
Modified Aug 17, 2025 21:13 GMT
50+ Sinners movie-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025 (Image Credits - GETTY)
The start of the 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. However, before the regular season begins, there is always a buzz of excitement among fantasy football fans.

However, before fantasy managers begin picking players for their team, they need to come up with team names. Generally, fantasy team names are catchy and theme-oriented, but can also be out of the ordinary.

Notably, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen married his longtime partner, Hailee Steinfeld, this offseason. So, some have been curious to create team names around Steinfeld's new movie, Sinners, which was released in April.

Sinners movie-themed fantasy football team names to use in 2025

Entertainment: OSCARS 96th Academy Awards - Source: Imagn
Entertainment: OSCARS 96th Academy Awards - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at some Sinners movie-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator:

  1. The Sin City Saints
  2. The Sinners' Squad
  3. Sinners Ready!
  4. Fallen Angels TDs
  5. Sinister End Zone
  6. Sin On The Field
  7. All Sinners And No Play
  8. Sinner’s Playbook
  9. Touchdown Temptations
  10. The Gridiron Grinches
  11. Hail Mary Hellions
  12. Steinfeld's Field
  13. We're In Sin City
  14. The Forbidden Goals
  15. Unholy Huddle
  16. Sinners On My Mind
  17. The Sinful Blitz
  18. Devilish Touchdowns
  19. The Wicked Wideouts
  20. Sin City Kickers
  21. The Rogue Receivers
  22. The End Zone Evildoers
  23. No More Sinners
  24. The Misfit Marauders
  25. Fiendish Field Goals
  26. The Bloodsucking Blitz
  27. Vampire Quarterback Club
  28. Gridiron Ghouls
  29. Fanged Fantasy Footballers
  30. Nocturnal Pass Catchers
  31. The Undead Offense
  32. Transylvanian Tacklers
  33. The Moonlit Minions
  34. Biting Backfield Bandits
  35. Turbulent Touchdowners
  36. The Prankster Passers
  37. Sinister Strategy Squad
  38. The Playoff Vices
  39. End Zone Outlaws
  40. Steinfeld Smashers
  41. Hailee's Heisman Heroes
  42. Michael's Gridiron Gladiators
  43. Jordan's Touchdown Titans
  44. B-Money's Blitz Brigade
  45. Michael's MVP Mayhem
  46. Jordan's Juking Jaguars
  47. B-Dawg's End Zone Avengers
  48. MJ's Fantasy Cutters
  49. The Jordan Jump Cuts
  50. Michael's Pass Rush Posse
  51. B-Ball to End Zone Hall
  52. The Steinfeld Showstoppers
  53. Hailee's Rushing Rebels
  54. Hailee's Victory Vibe
  55. The Steinfeld Sideline Squad
  56. Hailee's Third Down Thrillers
  57. Steinfeld's Fantasy Flyers
  58. The Jordan Machine
About the author
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

