50+ Sinners movie-themed Fantasy Football names to try out in 2025

The start of the 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. However, before the regular season begins, there is always a buzz of excitement among fantasy football fans.
However, before fantasy managers begin picking players for their team, they need to come up with team names. Generally, fantasy team names are catchy and theme-oriented, but can also be out of the ordinary.
Notably, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen married his longtime partner, Hailee Steinfeld, this offseason. So, some have been curious to create team names around Steinfeld's new movie, Sinners, which was released in April.
Sinners movie-themed fantasy football team names to use in 2025
Here's a look at some Sinners movie-themed fantasy names to try in the 2025 season, given by Sportskeeda's fantasy team name generator:
- The Sin City Saints
- The Sinners' Squad
- Sinners Ready!
- Fallen Angels TDs
- Sinister End Zone
- Sin On The Field
- All Sinners And No Play
- Sinner’s Playbook
- Touchdown Temptations
- The Gridiron Grinches
- Hail Mary Hellions
- Steinfeld's Field
- We're In Sin City
- The Forbidden Goals
- Unholy Huddle
- Sinners On My Mind
- The Sinful Blitz
- Devilish Touchdowns
- The Wicked Wideouts
- Sin City Kickers
- The Rogue Receivers
- The End Zone Evildoers
- No More Sinners
- The Misfit Marauders
- Fiendish Field Goals
- The Bloodsucking Blitz
- Vampire Quarterback Club
- Gridiron Ghouls
- Fanged Fantasy Footballers
- Nocturnal Pass Catchers
- The Undead Offense
- Transylvanian Tacklers
- The Moonlit Minions
- Biting Backfield Bandits
- Turbulent Touchdowners
- The Prankster Passers
- Sinister Strategy Squad
- The Playoff Vices
- End Zone Outlaws
- Steinfeld Smashers
- Hailee's Heisman Heroes
- Michael's Gridiron Gladiators
- Jordan's Touchdown Titans
- B-Money's Blitz Brigade
- Michael's MVP Mayhem
- Jordan's Juking Jaguars
- B-Dawg's End Zone Avengers
- MJ's Fantasy Cutters
- The Jordan Jump Cuts
- Michael's Pass Rush Posse
- B-Ball to End Zone Hall
- The Steinfeld Showstoppers
- Hailee's Rushing Rebels
- Hailee's Victory Vibe
- The Steinfeld Sideline Squad
- Hailee's Third Down Thrillers
- Steinfeld's Fantasy Flyers
- The Jordan Machine
