The Office: 10 behind-the-scenes facts you probably didn’t know

The Office (2005-2013) ruled sitcom television for over a decade, with deadpan humor, relatable workplace dynamics, and timeless memes. The mockumentary format gave fans a glimpse into each character's personality for nine seasons, but so much happened behind the scenes that even the most seasoned fans might not know it all.

The show's premise is simple: Michael Scott (Steve Carell) is the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, where quirky everyday employees try to hit sales targets, fall in love, and climb up the career ladder. Created by Greg Daniels, the show is based on Rick Gervais' UK version of the same name.

Casting, plot twists, and other The Office behind-the-scenes facts that fans might not know

1) The actors auditioned for different roles

Phyllis was a casting associate (Image via YouTube/The Office)

The audition process for the show took a while to nail because many actors auditioned for different roles. The most interesting one is that Rainn Wilson, who played the uptight, rule-following Dwight Schrute, actually auditioned to play Michael Scott. The role ended up with Steve Carell.

John Krasinski was asked to audition for Dwight's role, but the actor insisted he was better as Jim. Many others, like Adam Scott and John Cho, auditioned for Jim, but the role went to Krasinski. Phyllis Smith, who plays Phyllis on the show, was actually a casting associate who read lines with the actors. She became such a hit in the process that the showrunners created a spot for her on the show.

2) One The Office UK cast member almost had a cameo

Michael Scott meets David Brent (Image via YouTube/The Office)

A crossover moment was supposed to happen in season 3, episode 2, Convention, where Jim, Dwight, Michael, and a few others convene at the office supplies convention. Greg Daniels wanted the UK version of Dwight Schrute, Gareth Keenan (Mackenzie Crook), to join the cast at the convention.

The actor was in town for a Pirates of the Caribbean press junket, but unfortunately, scheduling conflicts made it impossible for the two versions to meet. However, Ricky Gervais, who played David Brent (the UK version of Michael Scott), did appear, running into Scott in the elevator in season 7.

3) The note in Pam's kettle was real

Jim's gift to Pam (Image via YouTube/The Office)

One of the longest-running moments in The Office is the kettle that Jim gifts Pam (Jenna Fischer) in season 2, episode 10, Christmas Party. He packs it with little gifts inside, including a note. In the last minute, he swipes his note out of the kettle because he is too afraid to give it to her. In season 9, episode 9, A.A.R.M., Jim gives her the same note he had saved to show how much he loves her.

In Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer's podcast, The Office Ladies episode 220, Fischer revealed that the letter was real, but a goodbye note from Krasinski to her as the show wound to a close. It was showrunner Daniels' idea to create a more heartfelt moment.

“A personal message from [Krasinski] to me, just saying what our time together on The Office meant to him, because we were wrapping up filming. We were wrapping up the series and we were all so emotional at that time, you know? And so that was his goodbye,” Jenna Fischer said in the podcast.

4) John Krasinski shot the opening credits

The opening credits show Scranton (Image via YouTube/The Office)

The opening credits show everyday shots of Scranton, Pennsylvania, with cars on the road and the most prominent buildings, interspersed with shots of the cast at work. It creates the atmosphere for the show, which is about regular people at a regular desk job.

After John Krasinski was cast as Jim Halpert, he went to Scranton to research the city and his character. He even spoke to paper salespersons to prep for his role. During this time, he shot videos of his surroundings, which became a part of the show's iconic theme song.

5) Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer's pregnancies

The duo had different pregnancy stories (Image via YouTube/The Office)

The award-winning sitcom went on for almost a decade, so it's no surprise that the actors had several life milestones in the process. Angela and Pam (Kinsey and Fischer) both had babies during the show's runtime. However, their pregnancies were approached differently.

Kinsey was pregnant during The Office season 4, but her character wasn't. So they got creative, using bags, boxes, and her desk to hide it. On the other hand, Fischer's pregnancy coincided with Pam's pregnancy on the show, and she didn't have to hide it.

6) The cast had to keep themselves busy during shoots

Oscar and Kevin working (Image via YouTube/The Office)

Since the mockumentary sitcom had to recreate the workplace setting, the cast was asked to bring their personal paperwork to set in the earlier seasons, so that they had something to do in the background of different shots. This made the mise-en-scène more realistic.

When the show upgraded to computers, every cast member got one on their desks with an internet connection. They played chess, read the news online, or chatted with the other cast members. Rainn Wilson even bet the cinematographers a $100 donation to Meals on Wheels if they caught what he was reading on screen on the camera.

7) The show had a different storyline for Jim and Pam

The duo was supposed to split (Image via YouTube/The Office)

Author Andy Greene of The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s talks about how John Krasinski suggested Jim and Pam could break up in season 9. This would come off the back of their rough marriage, with a reconciliation in the series finale. However, that storyline did not pan out, with the duo working out their issues.

"We’ve done so much with Jim and Pam, and now, after marriage and kids, there was a bit of a lull there... 'For me it was, 'Can you have this perfect relationship go through a split and keep it the same?' which of course you can't. And I said to Greg Daniels, 'It would be really interesting to see how that split will affect two people that you know so well,'" John Krasinski wrote in the book

8) Oscar Nunez kept his day job

The actor kept his day job (Image via YouTube/The Office)

Oscar Nunez, the actor who plays accountant Oscar, became more and more prominent in the storylines as the show progressed. But in the beginning, the actor wasn't sure if his role or the show in its entirety would become successful enough for him to make it as an actor.

The actor kept his day jobs as a server at a restaurant and a babysitter, just in case things didn't pan out. He is the only character from the show to reprise his role in the spin-off, The Paper, which premiered on September 4 on Peacock.

9) Parks and Recreation connection

Greg Daniels and Michael Schur created both sitcoms (Image via Getty)

Greg Daniels and Michael Schur (who plays Dwight's brother Mose) created yet another workplace mockumentary named Parks and Recreation. The show focuses on a government organization headed by the over-enthusiastic Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler). Before it became a superhit on its own, it was supposed to be a spin-off of The Office.

Many PnR cast members even auditioned for roles on the show. Poehler was almost cast as Michael's girlfriend, Jan Levinson. Kathryn Hahn auditioned for Pam before becoming Jen Barkley on Parks and Recreation. Nick Offerman also auditioned for the show.

10) Jim and Pam's proposal scene

Jim proposes to Pam (Image via YouTube/The Office)

Jim and Pam's proposal at the rest stop is one of the most romantic moments in their storyline. However, it took a lot of money and resources to make it happen. The showrunners and the crew had to build a replica of a gas station rest stop in a Best Buy store parking lot.

While the scene was less than a minute long, the rain machines, high-tech special effects, and months of planning cost The Office showrunners $250,000 to get right.

"It's the most expensive and elaborate shot we've ever done, but it's also sort of the highlight of five years of storytelling."- Greg Daniels in the Washington Post, published October 26, 2008.

Watch The Office on Peacock.

