Is The Paper series a direct sequel to The Office? Details explored

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, The Paper is an American mockumentary sitcom that premiered exclusively on Peacock on September 4, 2025. The series follows a documentary crew as they film a struggling local newspaper in Toledo, Ohio. Over the course of the series, the declining business attempts to revive itself, with the staff utilizing every tool at their disposal, including volunteer reporters.The series was a notable follow-up to Daniels' previous work and has consistently ranked well among critics, earning an 83% critic rating and a 76% fan rating on Rotten Tomatoes. While it is not a direct sequel to The Office, it is a spin-off of the NBC series that ran from 2005 to 2013.Series creator Daniels confirmed it in an interview with NBC News in September 2025. The show's stellar cast includes Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore in leading roles, with supporting performances from Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Oscar Nuñez.The Paper isn’t a direct sequel to The Office but it is a spin-offA still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Peacock)As mentioned above, The Paper is not a direct sequel to The Office but rather a spin-off of the show. The show was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman in 2024, and it marks a brand new chapter in The Office universe. It follows the same documentary film crew from the original, but they are now following the staff of a struggling Midwestern newspaper, the Toledo Truth-Teller.The series’s first trailer explained that the documentary crew arrived in Toledo after an Ohio-based company bought Dunder Mifflin. As a result, they also came to own the Truth-Teller, and from there the show kicks off with the crew now focusing on the historic newspaper.Their return is acknowledged with The Paper maintaining the same filming style and fourth-wall-breaking interviews that defined The Office. A major surprise happens to be the fact that Oscar Nunez bridges the two shows by reprising his role as Oscar Martinez, who is now working as the newspaper’s head accountant.Daniels revealed that he wanted Nunez's Oscar Martinez to be the connecting bridge between the two series in an interview with NBC News.&quot;The reason Oscar works for me, in addition to his great comedy talent, is that his character on ‘The Office’ was maybe the only one who didn’t evolve,&quot; Daniels said.He appears in the trailer as well, stunned at the fact that the documentary crew has somehow managed to follow him to Ohio. Beyond that, The Paper also features subtle Easter eggs to the original series, including references to Scranton, Dunder Mifflin, callbacks to The Office episodes, and more.About The Paper View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Paper follows the iconic mockumentary format, which, along with its returning documentary crew, premiered on Peacock on September 4, 2025. The series follows a struggling but historic Toledo newspaper called The Truth Teller, with Domhnall Gleeson starring as hopeful new editor-in-chief Ned Sampson.As the trailer shows, much like The Office, the series will focus on the general day-to-day operations and life of the newspaper as its employees attempt to revive it. The online version of the newspaper is being run by interim managing editor Esmeralda, who proudly creates clickbait articles. However, that is all set to change when Sampson arrives, as he makes it crystal clear that he wants the Toledo Truth-Teller to focus on real journalism.The trailer showcases his optimism about hopefully making that work, even though the Toledo Truth-Teller has no actual reporters. He eventually uses the staff within the newsroom and decides to turn them into volunteer reporters in an attempt to revive the Truth Teller. These include reporters who have questionable credentials, from junior high paper writers to people who just &quot;tweet a lot.&quot;Interested viewers can watch The Paper on Peacock.