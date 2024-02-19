Why was Warren Buffet on The Office? Reasons explained

Businessman and one of the richest men in the world, Warren Buffet, has made multiple appearances on TV shows including The Office, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, and Liberty's Kids. Buffet appeared in episode 24 of season 7 as a potential regional manager of Dunder Mifflin Scranton. Titled Search Committee, the episode saw Buffet interviewing for the post after Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) departure.

Reason for the appearance of Warren Buffet on The Office

As mentioned earlier, Buffet has made multiple cameos over the years. Apart from The Office, he has also appeared in Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps with Oliver Stone. He isn't the only one who has made such a cameo as former President Donald Trump has also appeared in the holiday film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Several other billionaires and millionaires have appeared in films and TV series over the years.

However, that has led some fans to wonder why these men make such cameos as they don't need the money, and neither do they often have the time to do so. There can be a number of reasons behind this, including wanting to deflect the media from portraying them in a negative light or rebuilding their reputation.

It is believed that this was why Warren Buffet too made an appearance in The Office. He had been under heavy criticism before the episode aired as it was revealed that Buffet knew what had David Sokol done. The latter was an officer at Buffet's company Berkshire Hathaway and a potential successor. It was revealed that the billionaire was aware that Sokol had purchased stock in a company before the deal's announcement.

Having a lighthearted cameo, such as Buffett's on The Office, made people chuckle, deflected attention from the media, and let them in on the joke. At a general meeting in 40,000 Berkshire investors reportedly got a preview of the TV appearance.

In the season 7 finale of The Office Buffet played the part of an interviewee, as a potential replacement for Steve Carell’s character. As he sat for his interview, Buffet proceeded into what rate Dunder Mifflin was willing to compensate him for gas mileage. Buffett appeared to be a serious negotiator even expressing concern about long-distance phone calls.

However, there was some competition for the new job with some other big-name celebrities as well. Other candidates for the job (who also appear in this episode) include Ray Romano and Jim Carrey.

While he wasn't hired at Dunder Mifflin Scranton, his cameo seemed to have managed to do what Warren Buffet's PR team decided.

Even Ricky Gervais made an appearance in the UK version of The Office as David Brent. Gervais' character from the original show, to apply to take Michael's job as David's equivalent on the US network.