7 documentaries to Watch if You Liked Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish narrates a shocking true story. The Netflix documentary follows teenager Lauryn Licari and her boyfriend, Owen, from a small town in Michigan.

Ad

They received vulgar and threatening texts from an unknown number for nearly two years. The messages were taunting and abusive. Some even asked Lauryn to harm herself.

The case shocked the gated community. The director, Skye Borgman, reveals the disturbing reality behind the harassment. The investigation uncovers an unbelievable twist. The identity of the sender sends shock waves among everyone involved. This documentary demonstrates the aftermath of cyberbullying. It also highlights the complicated psychology behind harassment on social media.

Ad

Trending

The movie demonstrates the actual impact of online abuse on teenagers. Unknown Number: The High School Catfish exposes social media's anonymous communication and dark side.

Here are seven other documentaries that share similar themes to the titular documentary.

The Social Dilemma, Audrie & Daisy, Momo: The Missouri Monster, and four other documentaries to watch if you liked Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

1) The Tinder Swindler

Ad

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This documentary exposes Simon Leviev's elaborate dating app scam. It shows how he posed as a wealthy diamond entrepreneur.

Ad

Leviev used fake stories and photos to attract women on Tinder. After forming a bond, he later convinced them he was in danger and needed funds. His victims sent him a lot of money. This story highlights the journey of three women who fell for his scheme more deeply than others.

Ayleen Charlotte, Pernilla Sjöholm, and Cecilie Fjellhøy share their stories. They lost life savings to his tricks. The documentary reveals his pattern of deception across several countries.

Ad

Like Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, it demonstrates how people create false identities online. Both movies explore the psychological damage of digital deception.

This documentary is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

2) Bully

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Lee Hirsch directs this documentary. The story follows five students and families affected by bullying during an academic year. The bullying takes place in schools across America, including Georgia, Iowa, and Oklahoma.

Ad

The documentary displays real bullying incidents caught on camera. It features students like Alex Libby, who encounter daily harassment on the school bus.

The movie also follows families whose kids died by suicide after being harassed and bullied. Tayler Long and Ty Smallery are among several victims in the documentary. The film reveals how school administrations often fail to address bullying effectively. Like Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, it displays the intense impact of harassment on young individuals and their family members.

Ad

This documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Audrie & Daisy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This documentary examines sexual assault cases involving young girls. The directors Jon Shenk and Bonni Cohen throw light on two main cases.

Ad

Daisy Coleman is from Missouri, and Audrie Pott is from California. Both teen girls discover that pictures of their assaults were shared online without their consent. Both girls endured harassment from community members and classmates.

The documentary displays how social media escalates trauma. Online platforms turn into a tool for further victimization. The movie explores the intersection of digital abuse and sexual violence.

Both victims faced intense blame and scrutiny. Like Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, it reveals how technology can be used as a weapon against young people.

Ad

This documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) The Social Dilemma

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This documentary explores the dark side of social media platforms. Former technical executives reveal how these platforms manipulate consumers. The documentary displays how algorithms promote engagement on the internet over well-being.

Ad

It displays how social media affects mental health, especially among teenagers. The movie features interviews with whistleblowers from big tech companies.

They explain how platforms profit from user conflict and addiction. The documentary reveals how misinformation spreads through these channels. Like Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, it explores the damaging effects of digital technology. Both documentaries highlight how online platforms can shatter real connections.

The documentary is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

Ad

5) Submit the Documentary

A still from the movie (Image via youtube/@Submit The Documentary)

This documentary focuses mainly on cyberbullying and its virtual truth. The director Steve Rivo explores how online harassment is different from traditional bullying. The documentary includes interviews with parents, students, educators, and law enforcement officials.

Ad

It examines how digital platforms and social media enable new forms of harassment. The documentary displays real stories of cyberbullying victims and their families.

It displays how virtual harassment can feel more persistent than physical bullying. The documentary reveals how anonymous harassment affects mental health. Like Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, it demonstrates how online anonymity can encourage bullies.

It is available on Youtube for viewers to watch.

6) Amanda Knox

Ad

A still from the movie (Image via Netflix)

This documentary examines the murder case that captivated global media. The documentary focuses on Knox herself and her experience. She was accused of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy. The case generated big media coverage and online speculation. Knox encounters a lot of public judgment and scrutiny.

Ad

The social media users formed one-sided opinions about her innocence and guilt. The film shows how online harassment affected her during the trial. Like Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, it reveals that communities online can turn against people. Both movies display the real-world results of digital bullying.

Amanda Knox is available for Netflix viewers to watch.

7) Catfish

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is a 2010 documentary that launched the renowned television series. The directors Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost follow Nev Schulman's online relationship. He started a digital friendship with a young artist named Abby.

Ad

The relationship includes her sister, Megan, and her mother, Angela. Nev develops romantic feelings for Megan through their online communication.

The film reveals the truth when he decides to visit them in person. The movie exposes how easy it is to create false identities online. It displays the emotional effect when digital relationships prove false.

Like Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, it displays how individuals can deceive others through technology. Both films explore the psychology behind identity manipulation and online deception.

Ad

Each documentary displays how technology can be used to damage others. They display the psychological impact of online abuse on victims.

This documentary is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

These are seven documentaries to watch if you liked Unknown Number: The High School Catfish. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More