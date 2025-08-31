What is Unknown Number: The High School Catfish all about? Everything you need to know before you tune in

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish is Netflix’s newest true-crime documentary film. It is directed by Skye Borgman, known for Girl in the Picture and Abducted in Plain Sight. Released on August 29, 2025, the documentary begins with a text from an unknown number that escalates into a series of harassing messages.

Ad

The case revolves around the constant online harassment of teenagers in a Michigan community. The authorities learn where the messages came from and find out about a convoluted scheme that goes beyond the victims as the investigation carries on. The film presents the sequence of events leading to the exposure of the individual behind the catfishing.

Netflix's new documentary Unknown Number: The High School Catfish

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Image via Netflix)

At the center of Unknown Number: The High School Catfish are Beal City High School students Lauryn Licari and her boyfriend, Owen. When they were 13, they started getting dozens of harassing texts every day from an unknown number. The messages were about their relationship, made threats, and often used Lauryn's personal moniker, which made it seem like the sender knew her well.

Ad

Trending

The harassment went on for over a year. The family of the couple, the police, and finally the FBI all tried to figure out where it originated from. In December 2022, investigators said that Lauryn's mother, Kendra Licari, was the one who did it.

The documentary shows how the texts escalated, the impact on the teenagers, and how law enforcement eventually tracked the messages back to Kendra using digital forensics. It also explores the aftermath for Lauryn, Owen, and their community.

Ad

How the harassment began

The first texts came in late 2020, according to the documentary. They initially appeared to be jokes that suggested Owen wanted to break up with Lauryn. But the tone changed soon after. Lauryn and Owen got dozens of texts every day, some of which were sexually explicit, others threatening violence or urging Lauryn to harm herself.

The pair couldn't block the numbers since the texts came from apps that hid the sender's identity. Both families thought that classmates were behind the texts since they contained information that only someone close to Lauryn would know.

Ad

The investigation

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Image via Netflix)

The harassment was reported to school officials and later to local law enforcement. Police questioned classmates and even suspected peers who had histories of creating fake accounts online. Still, no connection was found.

Ad

When the threats escalated in 2022, authorities requested assistance from the FBI. In Unknown Number: The High School Catfish, the FBI liaison explains how they subpoenaed records from messaging apps and matched IP addresses to a device in the Licari household.

The breakthrough pointed to Lauryn’s mother, Kendra Licari. Police arrested her in December 2022, capturing the moment on body cam footage shown in the documentary.

Who was behind the messages?

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish (Image via Netflix)

The surprising reveal in Unknown Number: The High School Catfish was that Kendra Licari had been sending the messages all along. She had been texting her daughter and Owen using apps that disguised her number. She continued the harassment for over a year while checking in with authorities about the investigation.

Ad

In April 2023, Kendra pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking a minor. She was sentenced to between 19 months and five years in prison. She was released on parole in August 2024.

The documentary examines her motives, though a clear explanation remains uncertain. Prosecutors described her behavior as a version of “cyber Munchausen syndrome,” in which she made her daughter feel unsafe in order to keep her dependent on her.

Where are they now?

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish provides updates on the people at the center of the case.

Ad

Lauryn Licari is now 18. She has graduated from high school and is focused on moving forward with her life. She remains cautious about her relationship with her mother, though she stays close with her father, Shawn.

is now 18. She has graduated from high school and is focused on moving forward with her life. She remains cautious about her relationship with her mother, though she stays close with her father, Shawn. Owen has continued with school and sports but explains in the film how the harassment affected both his relationship with Lauryn and his trust in others.

has continued with school and sports but explains in the film how the harassment affected both his relationship with Lauryn and his trust in others. Kendra Licari has served her prison sentence and been released. The documentary shows Lauryn reflecting on whether she is ready to rebuild their relationship.

Ad

Who directed Unknown Number: The High School Catfish?

The documentary is directed by Skye Borgman, who has built a reputation for telling disturbing true-crime stories in detail. It is produced by Campfire Studios in association with Terminal B TV. Borgman also serves as an executive producer alongside Ross M. Dinerstein, Rebecca Evans, Ross Girard, Tom Forman, David Metzler, Justin Sprague, and Alysia Sofios.

Ad

What makes the case stand out?

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish highlights a case where technology, family, and trust intersect in unsettling ways. Unlike many catfishing stories involving strangers, this case revealed a parent creating an online identity to target her own child.

The documentary includes interviews with Lauryn, Owen, their parents, classmates, school officials, local police, and FBI investigators. It also features body cam footage of Kendra’s arrest, screenshots of the messages, and commentary from those who lived through the events.

Ad

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish addresses sensitive issues and sparks discussion

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish presents sensitive themes, including cyberbullying, harassment, child abuse, and suicide-related content. Viewers are advised to approach the documentary with awareness.

The film follows the story of a teenager who becomes the target of a deceptive online relationship. It highlights how digital spaces can create lasting harm and raise questions about accountability.

Ad

Since its release, the documentary has sparked conversation because of its unusual twist and its focus on family trust. It also reflects Netflix’s expanding collection of true-crime releases. Like other titles in the genre, it examines real-life events that leave lasting personal and social consequences.

Unknown Number: The High School Catfish premiered on Netflix on August 29, 2025. It is currently available for streaming worldwide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More