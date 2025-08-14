When will Under Fire (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details and more

Action enthusiasts will not have to wait long for Under Fire, the new 2025 action-comedy featuring two unlikely heroes in the lead. Directed by Steven C. Miller and produced by Voltage Pictures, Under Fire is scheduled to release in the United States on August 15, 2025.

The movie unites DEA and FBI agents in the middle of a foiled cartel raid that quickly descends into chaos. Set against the harsh backdrop of the Mexico border, the movie takes a familiar premise of competing agencies pursuing the same crime network, and sets it up for a high-stakes twist.

What begins as a covert drop becomes a lethal ambush, leaving two cover agents fighting to make it through sniper fire, cartel betrayal, and each other.

Exploring Under Fire's release date, cast, and more

Set to release in the United States on August 15, 2025, Under Fire will have a dual rollout in select theaters and VOD (Video-On-Demand) platforms. This hybrid release strategy enables both cinema-goers and streaming audiences to experience the action-packed thriller simultaneously.

Voltage Pictures, which acquired worldwide rights to the film at the 2024 American Film Market, has been positioning it as one of its major summer tentpole projects, as per a report by Screen Daily on October 15, 2024.

Under Fire has an interesting combination of stars and new faces in its cast. Dylan Sprouse plays Abbott, a resolute DEA agent whose aggressive nature often lands him in hot water. Mason Gooding plays Griff, a more cerebral FBI agent who prefers strategy over gut instinct.

Other supporting cast members include Odette Annable, who has worked on House and Supergirl, and Emilio Rivera, from Sons of Anarchy. Bayardo De Murguia and Declan Michael Laird also appear as supporting characters in the movie.

What is Under Fire about?

Mason Gooding as Griff in Under Fire (Image Via Vertical)

It tells the misadventures of Griff (Gooding) and Abbott (Sprouse), two undercover agents who are investigating the same Mexican cartel case without knowing it. Abbott goes undercover in the cartel as a DEA agent, and Griff does the same from the FBI angle.

They cross paths by accident while trying to bust a borderland drug deal, and reveal their true faces during a transaction. Just as they start to grapple with the debacle, a sniper ambush kills cartel members and leaves the two agents stranded behind enemy lines.

With bullets whizzing and trust in short supply, the unlikely duo is compelled to collaborate. The film doubles down on their perpetual give-and-take, Abbott's hot-headed spontaneity pitted against Griff's rule-based reasonableness, establishing a buddy-comedy beat even while the danger is life-or-death.

Amid the mayhem, they happen upon a cartel's briefcase full of classified government files, escalating the mission from a survival escape to a global security threat.

Director Steven C. Miller has previously worked on movies like Line of Duty and Werewolves, which have made him a favorite among fans of unflinching action movies. Furthermore, he is joined by screenwriters Adrian Speckert and Cory Todd Hughes.

Filmed throughout California, the movie utilizes the state's desert landscapes to double as the tight, border landscape.

