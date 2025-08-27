7 Shows to Watch if You Liked 'The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox'

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox was shown on Hulu as an eight-episode limited show that dramatizes one of the recent and most talked-about criminal cases.

The series features Grace Van Patten as Amanda Know, alongside John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Roberta Mattei, Giuseppe De Domenico, and Sharon Horgan.

The premise of the story follows Amanda, an American college student who arrives in Italy to study abroad, but becomes wrongfully imprisoned for the murder of her roommate weeks later.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox belongs to the true crime drama genre, exploring themes of media, justice, and wrongful conviction. The series traces Amand's continued fight to prove her innocence and get her freedom while examining how the world and authorities turned against her.

The series has Amanda Knox herself as an executive producer alongside Monica Lewinsky. Therefore, it offers a personal perspective on the harrowing legal battle. The drama format allows for more nuanced character development and emotional narrative than traditional storytelling.

Here are other shows with the same compelling themes and genres that resonate with the viewers who liked this drama.

The Crown, Impeachment: American Crime Story, When They See Us, and four other shows to watch if you liked The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

1) Pam & Tommy

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show narrates the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's stolen private tape, which became the world's first viral video. It explores how the privacy of a couple gets violated when their intimate tape is taken away and distributed among the masses without consent.

The show examines the early days of internet culture and how it affected the lives of real people. It displays how Pamela encountered public humiliation while Tommy's reputation remained unaffected.

Much like The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, the show focuses on a woman whose life was transformed forever by public scrutiny and media attention.

The show is available on Hulu for viewers to watch.

2) The Crown

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This Netflix original show dramatizes the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her youth to modern times. Each season covers significant events in British history during her reign and the personal struggles of the royal family members.

The show explores themes of duty, monarchy, and sacrifice. The story also navigates the internal conflict within the royal families under extreme public scrutiny. The series demonstrates how media coverage throws light on the public view of the monarchy.

The drama connects to The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox by examining how public figures handle media manipulation and public scrutiny. Both shows display women trying to maintain their dignity while tackling constant criticism.

The drama is available for viewers to watch on Netflix.

3) Impeachment: American Crime Story

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Impeachment: American Crime Story focuses on the scandal surrounding the Clinton-Lewinsky story and the aftermath. The story features Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.

The story examines how young women become scapegoats in big political scandals. It explores the power dynamics between the President of the United States and a White House intern. The show displays how Lewinsky encountered public humiliation while Clinton's political career stayed intact.

Like The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, this series focuses on a young woman whose life was damaged by a high-profile case. Both shows highlight the unprecedented life turnover of the single women in a huge scandal. They explore how women bear the brunt of public scrutiny in complicated situations.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

This show dramatizes the crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the investigation that led to his arrest. The show features Evan Peters as Dahmer and sheds light on the victims and the impact of their loss on their families. The series examines how systematic losses allowed Dahmer's crimes to continue for a long time.

The show explores themes of racism, negligence, and homophobia in law enforcement. It demonstrates how marginalized communities were ignored when they reported suspicious things. The series gives voice to victims who are overlooked in other depictions of this crime.

With The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, this drama shares its examination of systematic failures and wrongful investigations. Both shows question how authorities deal with high-profile cases and their actions towards the victim. They display how institutional bias can alter justice outcomes.

This show is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

5) When They See Us

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This show narrates the story of the Central Park Five, five Black and Latino teens wrongfully convicted of rape in NYC. The show follows their wrongful conviction, the years they spent in prison, and their eventual exoneration.

The series examines how racial bias changed the trajectory of the investigation and prosecution of these young men. It explores the impact of false prosecution and misconduct. The show displays how media coverage shaped the public's perspective before the trial started.

Like The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, this show focuses on young individuals wrongfully convicted of heinous crimes. Both series explore how media attention and prejudice can corrupt the justice system.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) The Thing About Pam

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

This story highlights the murder of Betsy Faria and how her husband, Russell, was subjected to a wrongful conviction. A witness, known as Pam, spoke against Russell in testimony. Later, police discovered that it could potentially be with a real killer.

The series reveals how Pam manipulated the police and tricked them during the ongoing investigation. Her lies helped send an innocent man to prison. Meanwhile, she was set free to commit more crimes. The show displays how some individuals can fool others by acting trustworthy and nice.

This drama connects to The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox because both focus on innocent people going to prison. Both shows display how wrongful convictions can damage innocent people.

The show is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) The People vs. O.J. Simpson

A still from the show (Image via Fox Network)

This show displays the infamous trial of O.J. Simpson. He was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. The series throws light on racism and classicism in law enforcement.

The show like The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, displays how the media turned the trial into a public spectacle. It reveals how being a celebrity and racism affect how people perceive criminal cases.

Like The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, this show displays how popular court cases become huge news. Both series examine how cultural change and societal transformation transform people's assumptions about convicted people.

If you liked The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, these are the seven shows to watch. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

