Is Prison Break leaving Netflix? Reasons explored and where else you can watch it

Created by Paul Scheuring, Prison Break debuted on August 29, 2005, and follows the story of Michael Scofield and his brother Lincoln Burrows as they navigate a daring prison escape plan. The Fox series soon became known for its intricate plot, complex characters, and as a drama series that kept its viewers on the edge of their seats.The storyline is primarily centered on the two brothers, with Michael deliberately getting himself imprisoned to free his wrongfully convicted brother from the same facility. The show soon moves on from the Prison Break plotline and takes a thrilling, albeit controversial, look at topics from corruption to government conspiracy.The full series made a shock return to Netflix US in July 2024, although with the series’ current deal expiring, it had fans wondering about its future. Since its return to the streaming platform, the series has reportedly garnered over 2 billion hours of viewing time, making it one of the most popular shows on the platform.However, it has now been revealed that the 2005 show will be leaving Netflix on January 29, 2026, due to the expiry of Netflix’s agreement with Disney. Thus, for Netflix US viewers, the series will be available until that date on the platform, while for international fans, the series has been moved to Disney+ and Hulu since 2022.Details about Prison Break leaving Netflix and the reasonsA still from the show (Image via Instagram/@PrisonBreak)As per Economic Times, Prison Break will indeed be leaving Netflix US on January 29, 2026, marking its exit from the streaming platform eighteen months after its return. Furthermore, as mentioned above, for international viewers, the series has been unavailable to watch since January 2022.The primary reason for the series leaving Netflix is the expiration of Netflix’s non-exclusive licensing agreement with Disney, who own the show. The two had agreed to a temporary licensing deal, which led to the show’s return in 2022 alongside other shows like Lost, This Is Us, and How I Met Your Mother, among others.Thus, US viewers have until January 2026 to watch the series on Netflix before it leaves for another platform that is yet to be announced. However, the likelihood is that it will be on Disney+ and Hulu, as is the case for international viewers.More about Prison Break View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrison Break premiered on August 29, 2005, on Fox Network and quickly established itself as one of television's most gripping dramas. Created by Paul Scheuring, the series follows Michael Scofield after he deliberately gets put into prison to free his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), who had been wrongfully sentenced to death for the murder of Terrence Steadman, the Vice President's brother.The show initially ran for four seasons from 2005 to 2009, and was then revived for a fifth season, which aired from April to May in 2017. Each season followed a distinct chapter in the brothers' journey, with the first two seasons focusing on their escape from Fox River State Penitentiary and their life on the run.The next three seasons covered various plotlines, including Michael being jailed twice, in seasons 3 and 5, as well as their battle against an organisation known as The Company. Throughout the five seasons, the series featured an ensemble cast including Purcell as Lincoln Burrows and Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield.Beyond the two, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, Robin Tunney, Peter Stormare, and Sarah Wayne Callies featured in the series, among others. The show received critical acclaim, particularly for its first season, and was nominated for several awards. That includes a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Television Series Drama in 2005, and it won the 2006 People's Choice Award for Favourite New TV Drama.Interested viewers can watch Prison Break on Disney+ or Hulu, depending on the region.