Actor Dominic Purcell is speculated to play Jason in GTA 6

British-Australian actor Dominic Purcell, known for movies and TV shows like Prison Break, The Flash, and Blade: Trinity, is rumored to play Jason in GTA 6. For those unaware, Jason is reportedly the name of Lucia's partner and was featured briefly in the game's debut trailer. Their actors haven't been revealed officially, but Purcell's appearance and voice have some convinced that he could be playing the game's alleged second protagonist.

Not much is known about Jason yet besides what was seen in the September 2022 development footage leak and what was shown in the trailer. However, more on the character is expected to be revealed as we inch closer to GTA 6's release date.

Fans suspect British-Australian actor Dominic Purcell might be GTA 6's Jason

As stated, we don't know much about Grand Theft Auto 6's Jason yet, but the title's first official trailer did provide a good look at him. His appearance in that video has, interestingly, made some fans believe that actor Dominic Purcell might be the one playing him.

Reddit user u/The-ThirdEye expressed their opinion on the same in a recent post, which can be seen above. The post compares some images of Purcell with Jason from the game's trailer and the artwork that is now displayed as a banner on Rockstar's official website.

u/The-ThirdEye has also attached a video in the same post in which users can listen to some of the actor's dialogs. While Jason only uttered a single word in the trailer, he does sound a bit similar to Purcell.

Comments on u/The-ThirdEye's Reddit post also seem to agree with their analysis.

Nevertheless, readers should take this speculation with a grain of salt as Rockstar Games is yet to officially announce any voice actors. As far as Jason is concerned, more on him might be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2, which is expected to arrive later this year.

While fans wait for more information on the much anticipated sequel, like GTA 6 preorder dates, gameplay features, and more, they can enjoy new story missions added in Grand Theft Auto Online with the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

It has also added a new car, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, that was seemingly spotted in the game's debut trailer.

