Celebrity Family Feud features the first all-trans team led by Laverne Cox

The latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which aired July 31, 2025, introduced a new milestone for the long-running game show. For the first time in the 11-season history of the show, Laverne Cox headed a group of transgender entertainers and advocates to join the show.Labeled “Team Laverne,” the group appeared alongside three other teams in a special installment that featured a matchup with Team Diplo and a second round with the casts of General Hospital versus The Young and the Restless.First all-trans contestant group brings a new milestone to Celebrity Family FeudWho joined Team Laverne on stage?In a fun behind-the-scenes clip shared on Celebrity Family Feud's Instagram, Laverne Cox introduced her “chosen family,” which includes Mila Jam, Joslyn, Peppermint, and TS Madison.Each member is recognized for their work in entertainment, advocacy, and public representation of the transgender community. Cox described the group as her “dear sisters” and set the tone for their appearance by stating:“Hallelujah, honey. We're going to have some fun. We're going to make some money for charity. And we're going to look good.”The team selected the TS Madison Starter House Foundation as their charity, in partnership with NAESM. As Madison explained during the segment,“We’re playing for the T.S. Madison Starterhouse, partner with NAESM. Well, the T.S. Madison Starterhouse is a house, a re-entry house, for system-impacted trans women.”She explained that the foundation focuses on providing transitional housing and support services for transgender individuals, particularly those affected by incarceration or systemic challenges.How the match played outHosted by Steve Harvey, the show followed the standard Celebrity Family Feud format. In the first section, Team Laverne battled Team Diplo; the casts of General Hospital and The Young and the Restless faced each other in the second. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWinners advanced to the Celeb Fast Money portion following traditional gaming rounds. Team Diplo advanced to the final round of Celebrity Family Feud and won $25,000 for their chosen charity, Good Sports Inc., which seeks to promote young access to sports programs, though Team Laverne did not progress.Laverne Cox’s continued presence in the mediaLaverne Cox's leadership on the program fits her current record of media visibility and public advocacy. According to the National Women's History Museum, she became well-known for playing Sophia Burset in Orange Is the New Black, which made her the first publicly transgender actor nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award.She was also the first trans person to appear on the cover of TIME magazine. These accomplishments helped Cox's platform grow and increased the general representation of transgender individuals in the media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBorn in Mobile, Alabama, in 1972, Cox started dancing at a young age and subsequently graduated from Marymount Manhattan College with a Fine Arts degree. Early in New York, she began her gender transition as well as artistic growth.She started with little independent jobs and eventually landed national fame through appearances on major television and film.Cox has given public talks and engaged in gender identification educational projects apart from her acting career. She gave a speech called Ain't I a Woman at Indiana University in 2015, underlining the need for honest talks on gender and identity differences.Catch Celebrity Family Feud on ABC and stream anytime on Hulu.