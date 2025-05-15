Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premieres this fall with Ryan Seacrest hosting the show

ABC has confirmed that Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will return for a sixth season this fall, and for the first time, Ryan Seacrest will serve as host. Seacrest, who succeeded Pat Sajak as the regular host of Wheel of Fortune in 2024, will now extend his hosting duties to the primetime celebrity version.

Ad

The new season will introduce a scheduling change, with episodes airing on Friday nights and streaming the following day on Hulu. While an official premiere date has not been announced, the fall launch places Seacrest at the center of both versions of the long-running game show.

Ryan Seacrest to host season 6 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune this fall

Details about Season 6

Ad

Trending

The new sixth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will have Ryan Seacrest take the hosting position that was once held by Pat Sajak. ABC announced, as part of an overall renewal of its unscripted shows, other returning programs like Celebrity Jeopardy!, Shark Tank, America's Funniest Home Videos, and American Idol.

Ad

Seacrest is expected to keep hosting American Idol and both versions of Wheel of Fortune. Pat Sajak retired from the regular show in 2024 and ended his time on the celebrity version in spring 2025.

Vanna White will stay on as co-host for the new season. The show will now air on Friday evenings, but the exact time hasn’t been announced yet.

Episodes will run for one hour and, as with previous seasons, will feature celebrity contestants competing to win money for charitable organizations. These episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day after they air. Casting for Season 6 has not been announced, and the roster of participating celebrities is likely to be announced nearer the season premiere.

Ad

Ad

ABC has not specified whether season 6 will have any format adjustments aside from the change in hosting and airtime. Moving to a new night is a follow-up to previous scheduling changes made to make room for big events like NFL broadcasts and presidential election reporting.

Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune premiered on April 30, 2025, with Pat Sajak returning to host one final time before fully retiring from the franchise. He was joined by longtime co-host Vanna White. The season aired on Wednesday nights on ABC and was also available on Hulu the following day.

Ad

Season 5 celebrity lineup brought together a variety of popular actors, comedians, and sports personalities. Contestants included Rainn Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, and Cameron Brink. As usual, the contestants competed for a chance to win up to $1 million for their preferred charities.

Ad

Season 5's premiere was pushed back from fall 2024 to spring 2025 as a result of ABC's scheduling changes. The network did this to avoid preemptions brought about by sports coverage and election broadcasts. The season thus turned out to be the last time Pat Sajak hosted the celebrity edition.

With Season 6, the program continues under host Ryan Seacrest in the same format of celebrity-powered play and donations.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More