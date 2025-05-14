"What were you thinking": American Idol season 23 fans react to Slater Nalley's off-genre song picks

American Idol season 23 Disney Night Part 2 episode saw Slater Nalley make unexpected song choices for his performance, causing a stir among fans. Slater's performances differed from the genre he had become known for, leading to mixed reactions across social media.

Ad

His decision to move away from his usual style raised questions from viewers, who were quick to voice their opinions. Some expressed confusion over his song selections, while others were surprised by his attempt to stretch his artistic boundaries.

After the episode aired, fans took to X to share their thoughts on Slater Nalley’s off-genre song picks. While some viewers were disappointed by the contestant's song choices, others supported him for his efforts. Many fans questioned his decision to go outside his usual comfort zone, with one person asking him what he was thinking.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Slater, what were you thinking. You had a recipe that worked. Even Lionel told you more than once to stay in your lane. Why would you think you could do Steppenwolf? Like Steppenwolf? And the other song in a tuxedo kinda jazz style? Man…" a tweet read.

"Thunderstorm and Slater were my Bottom 2 of the 5 remaining yesterday. I'm so relieved that they won't be in the finale. #AmericanIdol" a person commented.

Ad

"Slater was so a**, he needed to go. #AmericanIdol" a user posted.

Another group of American Idol fans criticized the simplicity of the songs Slater chose and questioned the demands they placed on his vocal abilities.

"Slater should lose votes for song choice. Sure he did a good job on Born to be Wild but there's a reason it's one of the most common karaoke songs: it's a very easy song! It demands little vocally. #AmericanIdol" a comment read.

Ad

"Goodness Slater's voice is so annoying. Just no. #AmericanIdol" a person wrote.

"You are the #AmericanIdol !!! You have crushed it every week and I have voted for you!! Your career will skyrocket!!"a user commented.

Ad

Lastly, some fans expressed disbelief over Slater’s elimination on American Idol and voiced support for his continued career prospects.

"American Idol has lost the plot completely eliminating Slater," a tweet read.

"I’m convinced Slater can’t have a bad performance. Him being able to play the guitar AND the harmonica simultaneously is insane #AmericanIdol" a user wrote.

Ad

"Please someone tell me how Slater and Thunderstorm didn't make Top 3 on #AmericanIdol? This is absurd," a comment read.

Disney Night Part 2 performance overview on American Idol season 23

During the latest episode of American Idol season 23, Slater Nalley’s performance choices on Disney Night raised a lot of reactions from fans. Slater, known for his rock edge, faced a tough challenge during Disney Night, where contestants had to sing iconic Disney songs.

Ad

Ad

His performance of You’ve Got a Friend in Me from Toy Story disappointed some viewers as they expected a more dynamic performance.

In his second performance, Slater performed Born to Be Wild from D3: The Mighty Ducks. The song was slightly out of sync with the night’s Disney theme and left fans questioning his song choices. Despite his solid vocals, his genre mismatch became a talking point among the judges and the audience.

Ad

In the end, Slater Nalley was eliminated from American Idol after a challenging Disney Night performance. Thunderstorm Artis was also sent home, leaving Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, and John Foster to move on to the next round.

Catch American Idol on Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC and Hulu the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More