What is Gabby Samone's voting number on American Idol? Singer's journey explored before falling short of the Top 5

The latest episode of American Idol saw Gabby Samone's journey on the show come to an end just shy of the Top 5 during Disney Night Part. Despite showcasing her vocal abilities throughout the season, Gabby was eliminated after the live results were revealed, leaving fans surprised by her departure.

Her voting number was 6, and viewers could cast up to 30 votes per round through text, the official app, or the website. Gabby’s performances had earned praise, but her exit marked the end of her time in the competition, just before the season finale of American Idol season 23.

Gabby Samone's American Idol journey before her elimination

Disney Night Part 1 performance

Episode 17 of American Idol saw the Top 7 contestants performing Disney classics as part of a two-night special. Since it was also Mother's Day, they dedicated songs to their mothers on the episode.

Gabby Samone chose How Far I’ll Go from Moana for her Disney Night performance.

The judges were impressed with her performance, with Luke Bryan complimenting her on having the "most clear delivery" he had heard from her. He noted the power and clarity of her voice, especially her capability to reach "amazing high notes" and the "powerful ending."

Later in the show, for the Mother's Day Dedication segment, Gabby sang Home from The Wiz. This performance was greeted with even greater support from the judges. Lionel Richie declared his admiration for the emotional presentation of the song, saying that Gabby sang it "as if she was ending the night with a showstopper."

Luke Bryan also complimented the performance, saying that it was his "favorite performance" of Gabby's in the competition. Carrie Underwood said that Gabby's level of control and depth of emotion in her voice impressed her. Though highly complimented, Gabby's elimination was unexpected upon the announcement of the results at the end of the show.

However, despite her impressive showings, she was ultimately sent home along with fellow contestant Mattie Pruitt. The two failed to secure enough votes to advance into the American Idol season 23 Top 5.

A Song For You performance ahead of the Top 10

One of Gabby Samone's standout performances throughout the competition was in episode 15. During the episode, contestants were challenged to sing iconic songs from previous seasons of American Idol. Gabby sang A Song for You by Donny Hathaway, which was previously sung by Season 5 contestant Elliott Yamin.

Gabby said that Yamin's version of the song was her favorite, and she wanted to bring her interpretation to the performance. The performance was a highlight of Gabby's American Idol experience after reaching the Top 10. Ryan Seacrest recognized the power of the performance, saying that Gabby had "mesmerized an entire nation" with her performance.

Gabby Samone, visibly moved, shared that she felt she was truly finding herself in the competition, saying that she felt like it was where she was "supposed to be tonight."

“I feel like I’m becoming myself. I feel like this is where I’m supposed to be tonight,” the contestant stated.

Her relationship with the song emotionally connected with judges, with the song being "absolute perfection," according to Carrie Underwood. Meanwhile, Luke Bryan said that she left him "speechless.

Catch Disney Night, Part 2 of American Idol season 23 on Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC and stream anytime on Hulu.

