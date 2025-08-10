  • home icon
Antonio Brown compares Tom Brady to Jeffrey Dahmer after NFL icon's look goes viral during Patriots statue reveal

By Andre Castillo
Published Aug 10, 2025 23:37 GMT
Antonio Brown reacts to Tom Brady
Antonio Brown reacts to Tom Brady's statue reveal - via Getty/CMS

Tom Brady revealed his statue just outside Gillette Stadium on Friday, and it was a monumental occasion for many. Antonio Brown, however, had a less-than-ideal comparison for his former teammate.

On Sunday, the former seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver made a photo comparison between the legendary former quarterback and notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, looking to note their facial similarities - brown hair and square-frame glasses:

During the statue reveal, Brady insisted that he was not the only person responsible for the New England Patriots' dynasty:

"I know what this statue represents. It's not about one guy; it never is and never has been, and in football, it never will be. It's about a team and commitment to being great together."

He also "dedicated" his statue to the divisional rival New York Jets, who went 31-8 against him in the regular season and playoffs combined:

"It will also give Jets fans something to throw their beer at as they leave the stadium – probably in the second quarter. Maybe the third."

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady did not want Shedeur Sanders on the Raiders

These days, Tom Brady is busy working with another AFC franchise: the Las Vegas Raiders. While officially only a minority owner, he has been said to have significant influence over the team's roster - a notion that he has denied.

On Friday, shortly after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Carolina Panthers behind Shedeur Sanders' 138 yards and two touchdowns on 14 completions, Skip Bayless claimed that the multiple-time Super Bowl champion had not wanted Deion Sanders' son on the roster despite their working relationship (from 02:32 in the video below):

“You can’t tell me Tom Brady didn’t say, ‘No, no, no’ to Shedeur. They didn’t like his attitude. They didn’t like his interviews, and I kept saying watch the freaking tape. You can just watch it on TV.”
youtube-cover
It comes just two days after Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer claimed on Rich Eisen's show that Brady has secretly flown to Las Vegas to discuss the Raiders' quarterback options (from 34:04 in the video below):

“My understanding is the reason why is because he knows if he shows up, he takes all the oxygen out of the room... He doesn’t’ want the perception out there… that he’s lording over everything. But he certainly has an influence of the types of players they are bringing in.”
youtube-cover

Among the decisions Brady reportedly influenced were passing up on Sam Darnold in free agency and Shedeur Sanders in the Draft. He was also a proponent of holding out for North Dakota State's Cam Miller, who went off the board in the sixth round.

