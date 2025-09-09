"He deserves an Oscar": Fans buzz as ‘Modern Family’ star Eric Stonestreet marries longtime love Lindsay Schweitzer

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet has tied the knot with his longtime partner, Lindsay Schweitzer. The actor shared the news on his Instagram on Tuesday morning, September 9, 2025, just in time to celebrate his 54th birthday. In the photos shared, Stonestreet is seen in a fitted navy tuxedo with a blue tie. Meanwhile, his wife chose a satin gown with a crystal belt detailing. Alongside photos from the wedding ceremony at their home in Kansas City, Eric Stonestreet cheekily wrote on the caption, saying, &quot;It's my birthday and guess what I got.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Stonestreet's wedding news, fans took to social media to congratulate the actor. One fan, in particular, suggested he be given an Oscar because he made people believe he was actually gay from his portrayal of Cameron Tucker in Modern Family.berto @ariesmayhemLINK@BuzzingPop He deserves an Oscar for Modern family cuz I thought he was Gay Gay.More fans pointed out how effectively he portrayed his character in the hit sitcom, which is why everyone forgot that he was a straight man, further commending his acting prowess.Veins of Glitter Gel Ink ❤️‍🔥Showgirl @85BLunaLINK@BuzzingPop Oh he’s not… ok ok. Good for them! Great acting!W @live4gaLINK@BuzzingPop Omg Cam is not gay in real life????? He was so convincing that I almost fell in loveⒷⓛⓐⓒⓚ &amp;amp;⃝ Ⓟⓔⓣⓣⓨ @black_and_pettyLINK@BuzzingPop See this is what you call an ACTOR, cause you couldn’t tell me he wasn’t one of the gworls 🤣Meanwhile, other fans took to social media to congratulate Eric Stonestreet and his wife on their marriage.Arabian Crave @ArabianCraveLINK@BuzzingPop So happy for Eric and Lindsay on finally tying the knot togetherjoelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201LINK@BuzzingPop Old love still hits harder, congrats on their marriage 💖Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet revealed his wedding plans back in JulyEric Stonestreet had mentioned his wedding plans back in July 2025 in an interview with People magazine. He revealed that they were building a house to ultimately host the wedding. In July, he said that they were on track to fulfill the plan as the house is almost done. He added, &quot;We got engaged and then all of a sudden got an opportunity to build a house, and I thought, no better way to start a relationship than literally building a foundation. So that's our plan, and we're still on track for that.&quot;Lindsay Schweitzer and Eric Stonestreet (Image via @ericstonestreet/Instagram)The couple has been together since 2017, with the actor confirming with People in August 2017 that he was dating the pediatric nurse. They reportedly met while attending the Big Sick charity weekend in Kansas. They were long-distance for most of their relationship as the actor was filming the last seasons of Modern Family. When filming wrapped in 2020, he reportedly moved back to Kansas. Stonestreet and Schweitzer dated for over five years before he got down on one knee and popped the question in August 2021. Eric Stonestreet admitted that he took his time in proposing to his now-wife in the same interview with People in July, but added that he would never find a better partner in life. He said, &quot;It just made the most sense. And I'd taken my sweet old time. Everybody else – let me put it this way – that knows Lindsay was like, 'What are you waiting for?' So, it was time.&quot;As for how the proposal went, the actor said that it was an &quot;impromptu&quot; moment and that there was no big production involved, just &quot;a special moment&quot; for the two of them.Eric Stonestreet won two Primetime Emmys for the TV show Modern Family.