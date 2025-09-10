5 Domhnall Gleeson Movies and Shows to Watch if You Liked Him in The Paper

Domhnall Gleeson has proven himself to be one of the most versatile actors in his generation. The Irish actor brings authenticity and nuance to every role he embodies. In The Paper, the new Office spinoff show, Domhnall Gleeson stars as Ned Sampson, the editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth-Teller newspaper.

Ad

The actor was born in Dublin, Ireland, and has built an impressive filmography. He has worked across several genres from fantasy to science fiction. His career includes intimate character studies and major blockbusters.

Domhnall Gleeson is the son of actor Brendan Gleeson, and they have appeared together in several productions. His range as a performer allows him to merge into the characters completely. From romantic main leads to villains, he delivers memorable performances constantly.

Ad

Trending

About Time, Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, and Domhnall Gleeson movies and shows to watch if you liked him in The Paper

1) Ex Machina

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This is a science fiction thriller written and directed by Alex Garland. The movie stars Domhnall Gleeson, along with Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac. The story's premise follows Caleb Smith, a young programmer who wins a contest to spend a week at his company's CEO's remote estate. His character becomes emotionally invested in the artificial intelligence during the testing process. The movie explores complicated themes of manipulation, consciousness, and what encapsulates humanity.

Ad

The psychological stress builds through his interactions with the AI and his mysterious host. This role displays Domhnall Gleeson's potential to tackle sophisticated science fiction material. The movie received worldwide critical acclaim for its intelligent approach to artificial intelligence ethics. His acting anchors the movie's philosophical questions about human nature and technology. The film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in 2016.

Ex Machina is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

Ad

2) About Time

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Richard Curtis directs this romantic comedy. The film features Domhnall Gleeson as Tim Lake. He learns from his father that the man in the family has the power to time-travel. He uses this ability to mend awkward moments he created with his crush, Mary. The story focuses on learning to appreciate ordinary life moments and family dynamics,

Ad

The character eventually realizes that time travel can not always fix every issue or create perfect happiness. Tim's narrative displays that everyday moments often matter more than significant breakthroughs. Domhall Gleeson's comedic timing and likability make the fantastical setting grounded yet relatable.

His chemistry with Rachel McAdams as Mary creates a touching and believable love story. The narrative explores how Tim's connection with his father shapes his understanding of life. Domhnall Gleeson's performance captures the character's evolution from a coy young man to someone who embraces life with all its drawbacks.

Ad

About Time is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

3)Star Wars sequel trilogy

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Domhnall Gleeson embodied the role of General Armitage Hux throughout the Star Wars sequel trilogy from 2015 to 2019. He appears as the main villain in The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker.

Ad

General Hux is a high-ranking military leader within the First Order organization. His character represents the cold, calculating face of the new Galactic Empire.

Domhnall Gleeson brings ruthless ambition and intensity to this villainous role. The acting displays Hux's unwavering dedication to the First Order's motive and desire for power.

His character often clashes with Kylo Ren, creating engaging power struggles within the villain ranks. Domhnall Gleeson's acting displays his range beyond heroic or sympathetic characters. General Hux delivers memorable speeches that rally stormtroopers and displays his authoritarian leadership style. The actor's precise delivery and commanding presence make Hux a formidable antagonist.

Ad

His British accent adds an air of cold authority to the military commander character. Domhnall Gleeson's scene with another antagonist creates political and dynamic tension within the First Order. The significant franchise role introduced him to a massive global audience and proved his potential to handle blockbuster responsibilities. The character's evolution across the three movies allows Domhnall Gleeson to display facets of ambition and villainy.

The movie franchise is available on Disney+ for viewing on Amazon Prime.

Ad

4) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Domhnall Gleeson joined the Harry Potter franchise as Bill Weasley in the final two films. He appears in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2. Bill shows up as the eldest Weasley brother and works as a curse breaker for Gringotts Wizarding Bank.

Ad

His character represents wisdom and maturity within the huge Weasley family dynamic. Domhnall Gleeson brings his older brother and protective vibe to the role during the darkest chapters of the series. Bill marries Fleur Delacour in a touching ceremony during the first movie's events. His character suffers major injuries from a werewolf attack that leaves him permanently scarred.

The performer handles Bil's physical transformation and emotional trauma with remarkable depth and sensitivity. Domhnall Gleeson's acting displays how Bill maintains his caring nature despite the troubling experiences.

Ad

His sequences provide family grounding and emotional weight during the war against Voldemort. The role required him to fit seamlessly into the well-established Weasley family dynamics and chemistry. Gleeson portrays Bill as a loving family member and a fierce protector. His performance in the Harry Potter movies helped him establish himself as a reliable supporting performer.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

5) The Revenant

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The Revenant features Gleeson alongside Tom Hardy and Leonardo DiCaprio. The survival story tells Hugh Glass's narrative of survival in the American wilderness. Domhnall Gleeson portrays Captain Andrew Henry, the military leader of the fur trapping expedition.

Ad

His character must make difficult command decisions when encountering hostile Arikara warriors. The role requires him to display leadership under huge pressure. Gleeson conveys the weight of responsibility that comes with leading men in threatening circumstances. His acting displays a commander struggling with difficult moral decisions. Captain Henry needs to balance his men's safety against loyalty to the injured Hugh Glass.

The harsh filming conditions challenged all actors involved. Gleeson holds his own alongside DiCaprio's Oscar-winning performance. The movie's success further elevated his Hollywood profile.

Ad

The Revenant is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

If you like him in The Paper, these are five Domhnall Gleeson movies and shows. Let us know in the comments section which is your favourite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More