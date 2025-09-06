Hugh Grant was lauded for his chilling portrayal of an evil man with a convoluted faith in Heretic (2024). Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, this A24 psychological horror film introduces two Mormon missionaries, Sister Paxton and Sister Barnes, who get invited into Mr Reed's home. Unbeknownst to them, the reclusive old man has a horrific trap in store.

Ad

Heretic is one of the few antagonistic roles that Grant has played in the past. His forte as a '90s-era heartthrob lay in romcoms like Notting Hill (1999) and Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), where he played the yearning, sometimes playful, male lead. But Hugh Grant's versatility became his strength, as he went on to play more sinister villains in miniseries like The Undoing (2020).

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer.

Ad

Trending

Notting Hill (1999), The Undoing (2020), and other Hugh Grant performances for fans of Heretic (2024)

1) Notting Hill (1999)

Grant as the book seller (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

Will Thacker is a bookshop owner in a quiet part of Notting Hill, London. Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) is a Hollywood movie star. They are worlds apart, but drawn to each other like moths to a flame. But with stardom, insecurities, and an old flame in the way, will their romance ever work? Or is it doomed to fail from the moment she walked into his life?

Ad

Notting Hill is an unmissable Hugh Grant performance. Mr Reed and William Thacker are night and day portrayals, but they both are shaped by their loneliness. The difference? Will doesn't let that get in the way of being kind and loving, even though his relationship with Anna oscillates erratically. Also, a heartwarming Roger Michell romcom might be just what fans need after the heebie-jeebies of Heretic.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

Ad

2) The Undoing (2020)

Hugh Grant is the manipulative husband (Image via HBO)

Grace Fraser's (Nicole Kidman) life is perfect: She is a psychologist with a loving husband, Dr Jonathan Fraser, a kid named Henry in the elite Reardon School, and a social life in Manhattan. But when another Reardon parent named Elena, is found dead, and all paths lead to her, things devolve into an emotional spiral. Secrets come to the surface, and a web of manipulation awaits.

Ad

For fans who were shocked by how evil Hugh Grant was in Heretic, this HBO miniseries will take it one step further. From his microexpressions to his demeanor, his portrayal of the two-faced husband is so immersive that anyone will believe his innocence. While the David E. Kelly show received mixed reviews, his performance is unmissable.

Where to watch: HBO

3) Paddington 2 (2017)

Phoenix steals the book (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)

After finding a home with the Brown family, Paddington Brown the bear begins working for Sam Gruber's antique shop, cleaning windows and saving his money to buy a pop-up book about London for his aunt Lucy's 100th birthday. But when the book is stolen and he is framed for the theft, the Browns must do what it takes to find the original culprit.

Ad

While Mr Reed was a gritty and horrific real-life villain in Heretic, Hugh Grant plays a more colorful antagonist named Phoenix Buchanan in this live-action animated comedy by Paul King. He is the thief everyone is after, with big plans to hunt down a hidden fortune. Grant balances evil and charm to portray one of the most memorable villains, with a redemption arc that has every fan rooting for him.

Where to watch: Netflix/Prime Video

Ad

4) The Gentlemen (2019)

Grant as PI Fletcher (Image via YouTube/Miramax)

In the complicated web of England's drug operations, American Michael "Mickey" Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) attempts to sell his marijuana business as the government legalizes it. This sets off a battle of wits, scheming, and betrayal, with Mickey facing the heat from all directions: A Chinese gangster, a tabloid editor, and his trusted private detective trying to ruin his reputation.

Ad

While Hugh Grant isn't outwardly evil as the private investigator Fletcher, his calculating personality hints at a covertly antagonistic side. He is cunning and charming about it, using his smarts to match up with the powerful ensemble cast in this Guy Ritchie classic. From Heretic to The Gentlemen, he plays with different degrees of antagonism, giving fans a delightful entertainer.

5) An Awfully Big Adventure (1995)

Theater director Potter (Image via Prime Video)

Lonely teen Stella Bradshaw (Georgina Cates) enters the world of local theater productions and is quickly drawn to director Meredith Potter. Unbeknownst to her, Potter is homosexual, preying on young men in the troupe. His problematic and cruel treatment of the actors also goes unnoticed. Enter P. L. O'Hara (Alan Rickman), a dashing older actor she gets involved for sexual experience.

Ad

Mr Reed in Heretic and theater director Meredith Potter in An Awfully Big Adventure are rooted in their need for manipulation and control. They crave power, latching onto younger, more vulnerable people. Grant is convincing in his chilling portrayal, making every fan squirm in their seats. Mike Newell succeeds in creating deeply unlikeable characters in this coming-of-age drama.

Where to watch: Roku Channel/Plex/Prime Video

6) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Ad

Hugh Grant as the antagonist (Image via YouTube/Paramount Pictures)

This Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley fantasy comedy movie follows a bard named Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), a barbarian Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez), and their ragtag team of allies on a quest to steal an ancient relic. Based on the popular role-playing tabletop game DnD, the movie brings the Forbidden Realms to life.

Ad

Even the most delightful comedies need a good villain, and Hugh Grant comes to the rescue as Forge Fitzwilliam, the con artist with a vengeance. As someone who was part of Edgin's team and manipulated his daughter to turn against him, he put up an entertaining fight as a conniving antagonist. Even though he was only a pawn in the grand scheme of things, this is a must-watch for Heretic fans.

Ad

Where to watch: Paramount+

7) Bridget Jones' Diary (2001)

Hugh Grant is Bridget's boss (Image via Prime Video)

Bridget Jones is in her 30s with nothing to show for it. But her last straw was when the haughty Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) dismissed her for her appearance, fashion, and bad habits. Bridget goes on a quest, determined to turn her life around and document it in her new diary. Enter her womanizing boss: Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant). Things get dicey when both men vie for her attention.

Ad

Although this Sharon Maguire directorial puts Grant in yet another romcom, his role as the selfish and villainous boyfriend perfectly sums up his shift into antagonistic roles like Heretic. He plays on his quintessential charm and quickly shows his true colors, adding the perfect roadblock for Bridget's journey to finding true love.

Where to watch: Max/Hulu/Prime Video

For fans of Hugh Grant in Heretic, his classic movies like Four Weddings and a Funeral, About a Boy, and Love Actually could be the next watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More