Chris Columbus reveals why a new Harry Potter film is "impossible," citing JK Rowling’s disagreements with crew members

Chris Columbus recently weighed in on the creation of a new JK Rowling’s Harry Potter film with the old cast. During an interview with The Times U.K., the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker revealed that conflicts surrounding JK Rowling’s views and the cast’s differing opinions made such a reunion “impossible.”

"It’s never going to happen…It’s gotten so complicated with all the political stuff. Everyone in the cast has their own opinion, which is different from her opinion, which makes it impossible," Columbus explained.

Chris Columbus also pointed out his own distance from JK Rowling. However, he emphasized that he still maintained a close relationship with the lead cast members, especially Daniel Radcliffe.

"I haven’t spoken to Miss Rowling in a decade or so, so I have no idea what’s going on with her, but I keep very close contact with Daniel Radcliffe and I just spoke to him a few days ago. I still have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast," Chris Columbus said.

During the interview, Columbus further admitted that plans to adapt the Broadway hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child had been abandoned. The play, set nearly two decades after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, followed Harry’s second son, Albus Potter, who struggled with his father's legacy.

Chris Columbus explained it had become “too complicated” to remain associated with the Wizarding World without also being linked to JK Rowling’s controversies. This included her widespread backlash over her views on transgender issues.

Reflecting on the future of the franchise, Columbus also dismissed HBO and Warner Bros. Television’s upcoming Harry Potter series. He added that it was uninspired, and “more of the same.”

He further added that it was “difficult imagining anyone else” taking on the iconic roles originally played by Alan Rickman, Maggie Smith, and Robbie Coltrane.

Chris Columbus weighs in on Harry Potter, HBO reboot, and JK Rowling while promoting Netflix’s Thursday Murder Club

Chris Columbus (Image via Getty Images)

This wasn’t the first time Chris Columbus weighed in on JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise.

According to a Variety report published on August 25, 2025, while promoting Netflix’s Thursday Murder Club in London, Chris Columbus spoke to the outlet and revealed why he had no interest in revisiting the Wizarding World.

Explaining his stance, Columbus said he felt his vision of the franchise had already been fulfilled.

"No, I’ve done it, you saw my version…There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter," he told Variety.

Despite stepping away from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise, Columbus at the time clarified that he wasn’t opposed to the TV reboot. In fact, he admitted to feeling “jealous” of the opportunity it gave creators to expand on details the films couldn’t capture.

Columbus highlighted some of the missed opportunities in his movies, referencing scenes and characters that fans never got to see. He pointed out how Peeves the poltergeist and the potions puzzle from The Sorcerer’s Stone had to be cut for time.

"We could never get that incredible scene into the film, and I’m sure it’ll be in the HBO series. So for me, it’s an opportunity to bring all those scenes to life" he said.

Columbus also shared a nostalgic moment when he saw photos from the HBO set, with Nick Frost as Hagrid and Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter.

Calling it a “deja vu” moment, Columbus recalled filming Harry Potter in the same London streets two decades ago with Daniel Radcliffe and Martin Bayfield, Robbie Coltrane’s stand-in.

Columbus also reflected on Radcliffe’s growth from child star to award-winning actor. He revealed how lessons from Home Alone influenced the way the Harry Potter team protected its young cast. He explained that producers ensured parents were as prepared as their children for the pressures of fame.

"We knew that the eyes of the world would be on these three kids," he said

Chris Columbus also remarked that watching Radcliffe’s evolution post JK Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise and his winning the Tony Award brought him immense pride. For him, it was “remarkable” and “very moving.”

However, the director took a careful stance when asked about JK Rowling’s controversial views.

While acknowledging Rowling’s role as the creator of the Wizarding World, Columbus emphasized his disagreement with her public statements. He even called JK Rowling’s situation “very sad.”

"I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that’s important to do," the director added.

Chris Columbus’ latest project, The Thursday Murder Club, premiered on August 21 at Leicester Square in London, followed by a limited theatrical release on August 22 across 30 select cinema halls. The film then made its streaming debut on Netflix on August 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, fans of the Wizarding World can look forward to HBO’s highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series, which is slated to premiere in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

Meanwhile, JK Rowling is focused on her writing career. Alongside publishing her Cormoran Strike crime fiction series under the pen name Robert Galbraith, she has also begun working on a “futuristic” book (as per Deadline).

