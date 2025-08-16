"Should be left alone"- Home Alone director Chris Columbus expresses why a reboot is a huge mistake

Chris Columbus, the director of the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone, has made his opinion on a possible reboot about as clear as it can get: it shouldn't happen. For Chris Columbus, revisiting the franchise almost 35 years later undermines what worked in the first place.Despite Home Alone remaining a Christmas staple for families worldwide, Columbus thinks that any contemporary take would take away from the authenticity of the story.In an interview with ET on Aug 14, 2025, Chris Columbus said,“I think it should be left alone.”His words come as fans have been speculating over the return of Macaulay Culkin to the role of Kevin McCallister. Speaking at a recent screening, Macaulay Culkin himself said that he would only return to his role if the situation were suitable.What did Chris Columbus have to say regarding a reboot of Home Alone?Chris Columbus at 68th San Francisco International Film Festival (Image Via Getty)Chris Columbus was recently interviewed by ET with regard to Disney's plan to revisit Home Alone.He posited that the 1990 classic was so successful because of the specific cultural moment in which it existed. The chemistry of the cast, John Hughes' acuity writing, and the naivety of the early '90s all worked together to create something that simply can't be replicated.&quot;It was such a special moment, and you really can't redo it,&quot; Columbus said to ET, and he added that efforts to relive the magic are &quot;a mistake.&quot;Chris Columbus also noted that the staying power of the film is proof that there is no need for a reboot. The movie comes back annually on television and streaming platforms, appealing both to longtime fans and fresh audiences.The tradition whereby parents watch the first Home Alone with their children, for him, is the very reason why the film still counts. To reboot it, he contended, would be to do something merely commercial and not creative.His words also come after Macaulay Culkin made light of the franchise. In a December 2024 Q&amp;A session following a screening of Home Alone at NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey, Culkin confessed that he had previously thought about making an appearance in one of the sequels but turned it down.He teased that money could make him return to the role of Kevin, but Chris Columbus is adamant that a new film is not the solution. For Columbus, maintaining the original two's status is greater than introducing a new entry into the franchise.Read More: “bring Brenda and Cindy back to life”: Regina Hall and Anna Faris reunite for Wayans Brothers’ Scary Movie 6What happens in Home Alone?Home Alone, penned by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus, is the tale of Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old Chicago boy who is accidentally left home when his family takes a trip to Paris for Christmas.Initially, Kevin luxuriates in his new independence, having ice cream for dinner, watching forbidden movies, and living without rules. However, he later realizes that two crooks, Harry and Marv, are breaking into his home.Employing his intelligence and ingenuity, Kevin repels burglars from his house in a string of cunning traps. From frozen steps to paint cans on swinging ceilings, his deceptions leave prospective burglars battered and embarrassed. Meanwhile, Kevin discovers vital lessons regarding family life.Read More: Where was Descendent (2025) filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production detailsAt first, Kevin is angry at his family, but he soon realizes he misses them and had taken them for granted. What started as a wish for them to disappear turns into a hope for their safe return.The movie blends comedy with heartfelt moments. Kevin’s mom, played by Catherine O'Hara, does everything she can to get back to him. She gets help from Gus Polinski, a friendly polka band leader played by John Candy.There’s also a subplot about Old Man Marley, Kevin’s neighbor, who is feared at first but later helps Kevin and reconnects with his own family, highlighting the themes of forgiveness and family bonds.When Home Alone first hit the screens in 1990, it wasn't merely a success; it was a phenomenon. The film grossed over 476 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing live-action comedy for more than two decades. It earned two Oscar nominations and turned Macaulay Culkin into an international star.Read More: Why is Tom Cruise reportedly turning down the Kennedy Center Honor? Details exploredFor the unversed, Chris Columbus also went on to direct Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.