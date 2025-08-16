“bring Brenda and Cindy back to life”: Regina Hall and Anna Faris reunite for Wayans Brothers’ Scary Movie 6

The Scary Movie franchise is returning to theaters with Scary Movie 6, bringing back fan-favorite characters Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks. Regina Hall and Anna Faris, who played Brenda and Cindy in the original films, will reprise their roles in the upcoming project.Marlon Wayans announced the news on Instagram, posting nostalgic photos of Hall and Faris from the original 2000 film with the caption 'SM6.' In a subsequent post, he expressed his excitement about reuniting with the original cast, stating:“The fab four is back. So excited to work and reunite with these two brilliant women. We are so proud of all they have done since the inception of the Scary Movie franchise. We out the band back together, SM6 6/12/26 in theaters.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn an August 2025 interview with Deadline, Regina Hall and Anna Faris shared their enthusiasm for Scary Movie 6 and their return to the franchise. Hall commented:&quot;We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again).”Scary Movie 6 will mark the first time in 18 years that the Wayans brothers, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen, will collaborate on a Scary Movie project. They are collaborating with Rick Alvarez on the screenplay, with Keenen Ivory Wayans serving as producer. Michael Tiddes, a longtime Wayans collaborator who previously directed A Haunted House, Naked, and Sextuplets, will direct the film.Executive producers Jonathan Glickman, Alexandra Loewy, and Thomas Zadra of Miramax are also attached to Scary Movie 6. Production is set to begin in 2025, with a global theatrical release scheduled for June 12, 2026, managed by Paramount.Scary Movie 6 marks the return of Wayans Brothers: More about franchiseA still from Scary Movie 2 (Image via YouTube/ Miramax)The Scary Movie series is an American parody film franchise that primarily spoofs popular horror movies. Since its debut in 2000, the franchise has earned nearly $900 million worldwide. The first film, Scary Movie (2000), directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, spoofed Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer.The story follows a group of teenagers stalked by a clumsy serial killer and went on to earn $278 million globally. Its sequel, Scary Movie 2 (2001), also directed by Wayans, parodied The Haunting with a haunted mansion storyline, earning $141 million worldwide. Scary Movie 3 (2003), directed by David Zucker, spoofed Signs and The Ring. It grossed $220 million and was the first installment not involving the Wayans family.Scary Movie 4 (2006), also directed by Zucker, parodied War of the Worlds and earned $178 million, serving as the final film to feature any original cast members. Scary Movie 5 (2013), directed by Malcolm D. Lee, focused on parodying Mama. It earned $78 million worldwide and did not feature Anna Faris or Regina Hall.The upcoming Scary Movie 6 (2026) will be directed by Michael Tiddes, with the Wayans brothers returning to write and produce. Miramax and Paramount will oversee production and distribution.Also read: &quot;Oh, shoot... that's my brother&quot;: Sophie Turner recalls ‘retching’ through romantic scene with Kit Harington in new movie.