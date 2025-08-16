Where was Descendent (2025) filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

Descendent is a science fiction thriller directed by Peter Cilella. It premiered at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival on March 10, 2025, followed by a limited theatrical release on August 8, 2025, and a digital expansion on August 15, 2025.

Ad

Starring Ross Marquand and Sarah Bolger, the film follows Sean Bruner, a security guard at a Los Angeles school whose life is altered when a strange light in the sky causes him to experience visions and develop strange powers.

The film has drawn attention not only for its suspenseful story but also for its grounded use of filming locations. Descendent was shot mainly in Los Angeles, California. The suburban neighborhoods, with their small homes, front yards, and sleepy streets, highlight the contrast between the warmth of comfort in a familiar place and the growing anxiety that follows Sean in his dreams.

Ad

Trending

Every major filming location where Descendent was shot

1) Suburban Neighborhoods of Los Angeles

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Rustic Films)

A large portion of the film was shot in residential areas of Los Angeles, reflecting the story of protagonist Sean Bruner, whose ordinary family life starts to unravel amid extraordinary events.

Ad

By using actual homes and neighborhood blocks instead of fictional sets, the film grounds its narrative in a sense of reality, making the supernatural elements feel all the more invasive and threatening.

2) Los Angeles School Facilities

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Rustic Films)

Several key scenes were filmed in real Los Angeles school buildings, serving as the place where Sean worked as a security guard. The film presents authenticity in displaying the routines in his daily life by the use of actual school exteriors and interiors.

Ad

In a few scenes, hallways, classrooms, and gymnasiums can be seen in the background, contrasting sharply with the psychological casualties that Sean undergoes.

3) Urban Streets and Nighttime Exteriors

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Rustic Films)

The production also used Los Angeles city streets, particularly for night shoots that contribute to the film’s tone. These urban settings, usually dark and almost deserted, serve as the backdrop of some of Sean's disturbing experiences with unfamiliar lights in the sky.

Ad

The filmmakers used the existing geography and street patterns of Los Angeles to create an environment that feels both recognizable and uncanny.

4) Local Interiors and Domestic Spaces

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Rustic Films)

In addition to exterior scenes, the film features multiple interior shots filmed inside Los Angeles homes and buildings. These enclosed family spaces, living rooms, bedrooms, and kitchens, showcase the central theme of family protection.

Ad

In contrast with massive studio-constructed settings, these authentic interiors provide the narrative with a more naturalistic look.

What is Descendent all about?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/Rustic Films)

Descendent is a sci-fi thriller about Sean Bruner, a man whose life crumbles when a horrifying brain injury exposes him to vivid visions of extraterrestrials.

Ad

As Sean grows more desperate to save his wife and family, the film raises the question of whether he is confronting a real alien threat or the collapse of his own mind. Addressing issues of trauma, paranoia, and fractured identity, the film manages to stand on the pathways of suspenseful genre films and psychological studies of fear and perception.

Descendent cast and production details

Ad

Ross Marquand stars as Sean Bruner, with Sarah Bolger portraying his wife, Andrea Bruner. Supporting performances also ground the story in family drama and psychological suspense.

Descendent is directed by Peter Cilella and produced by David Lawson Jr., Caleb Ward, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead, known for their work with genre-bending narratives under Rustic Films.

The cinematography is handled by Alexander Chinnici, while Jordan Goldstein oversees editing. The score, composed by Tyler Strickland, contributes to the tense and somber atmosphere of the film. Distributed by RLJE Films, Descendent has a run time of 92 minutes.

Ad

The film is now available to digitally rent or purchase in the U.S. through platforms such as Amazon Video and Fandango at Home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a Pop Culture writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More