Where was My Mother's Wedding filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

My Mother's Wedding was released in the United States on August 8, 2025, after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. Directed by Kristin Scott Thomas, the film is a family drama that follows three sisters returning home for their mother’s third wedding. It blends themes of family reconnection, personal history, and changing relationships.

Filming took place mainly in Hampshire, England, with several locations across the county used to bring the story to life. The film also features scenes aboard a Royal Navy vessel in Portsmouth. Indoor and outdoor family moments were filmed at Meadow House, while wedding sequences were captured at St. Mary’s Church in Ashley.

Additional scenes were shot at The Grange Hampshire estate, with naval scenes on HMS Prince of Wales. Principal photography was completed by late July 2022.

The filming locations were chosen to support the story’s grounding in both personal and historical elements. Scott Thomas drew from her own upbringing, using authentic settings rather than studio sets to create a realistic backdrop for the film.

Every major filming location where My Mother's Wedding was shot

1) Meadow House, Hampshire

New Meadow House in North Hampshire in My Mother's Wedding (Image via Vertical)

A significant portion of the film was shot at Meadow House, a country home in Hampshire with expansive gardens, a wild meadow, a paddock, and a gypsy caravan tucked among the trees.

Most of the interior scenes depicting the sisters’ conversations and family moments were filmed inside the property, while its outdoor spaces featured prominently in scenes set around the family’s home. The natural surroundings provided a setting that reflected the film’s themes of memory, connection, and reflection.

2) St. Mary’s Church, Ashley

The wedding scene shot at St. Mary’s Church, Ashley in My Mother's Wedding (Image via Vertical)

The central wedding sequence was filmed at St. Mary’s Church in Ashley, a 13th-century stone church with a tall tower, coloured glass windows, and historic wooden furnishings.

Still in use for services and community events, the church’s preserved medieval architecture and peaceful location made it suitable for the wedding scenes. Its historical significance added depth to the on-screen ceremony.

3) The Grange Hampshire Estate, near Alresford

Scene from My Mother's Wedding showing four women at a Hampshire cemetery near two gravestones (Image via Vertical)

Select exterior shots were filmed at The Grange Hampshire, a large estate known for its Greek-style mansion designed by William Wilkins in the early 19th century. Once a 17th-century red-brick house, it now sits within more than 180 hectares of landscaped grounds, gardens, lakes, farmland, and woodland.

Saved from demolition in 1975 after public opposition, it is managed by the Baring family in partnership with English Heritage. The estate’s scale and grandeur added visual richness to the wedding and family gathering sequences.

4) HMS Prince of Wales, Portsmouth

HMS Prince of Wales was used for filming in My Mother's Wedding (Image via Vertical)

Naval scenes featuring Scarlett Johansson as Katherine were filmed aboard HMS Prince of Wales, a Royal Navy aircraft carrier launched in 2017 and based in Portsmouth.

The ship can carry fighter jets and helicopters and participates in major international missions. Filming here provided an authentic glimpse into Katherine’s military career and connected the character’s personal story to her naval background.

What is My Mother's Wedding all about?

My Mother's Wedding – Scarlett Johansson as Katherine reflecting by a wooden gate in Hampshire (Image via Vertical)

My Mother's Wedding follows three sisters, Katherine, Victoria, and Georgina, who meet at their childhood home for their mother Diana’s third wedding. Diana has been widowed twice and is marrying again. The weekend tests family ties as old losses and disagreements rise. Katherine is a Royal Navy officer who remembers her father’s service and death.

Victoria is a film star who uses work to manage her grief. Georgina is a nurse dealing with losing her father, the first father’s best friend. Each sister faces personal struggles, romantic challenges, and shared memories. Their stories come together during the wedding weekend.

My Mother's Wedding had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and was released in the United States on August 8, 2025.

My Mother's Wedding cast and production details

My Mother's Wedding – Guests celebrate under a marquee during the wedding reception. (Image via Vertical)

My Mother's Wedding is directed by Kristin Scott Thomas, marking her first feature as a director, and co-written with John Micklethwait. She stars as Diana, the mother whose wedding brings her family together. Scarlett Johansson plays Katherine, Sienna Miller portrays Victoria, and Emily Beecham appears as Georgina.

The cast also includes Freida Pinto as Jack, Thibault de Montalembert as The Grand Fromage, Sindhu Vee, Joshua McGuire as Jeremy, Mark Stanley as Charlie, Giulio Berruti, Samson Kayo as Steve, James Fleet as Geoff, and Roger Ashton-Griffiths as Ken.

In June 2022, Johansson and Scott Thomas were confirmed to work together on this project, with Miller, Pinto, and Beecham joining later that month. Wedding scenes were filmed at St. Mary’s Church in Ashley and The Grange Hampshire estate, while Johansson’s naval sequences were shot aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Portsmouth.

Principal photography concluded by the end of July 2022. Scott Thomas said in a CBS interview on July 27, 2025, that the fictional family was inspired by her own childhood. This is the third time she and Johansson have played mother and daughter, after The Horse Whisperer (1998) and The Other Boleyn Girl (2008).

The film was produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales through Indian Paintbrush, Finola Dwyer Productions, and Ridlington Road Productions. Yves Bélanger was the cinematographer. Joan Sobel edited the film. Rolfe Kent composed the score. Initially titled North Star, the film returned to the title My Mother’s Wedding in 2025 after being acquired by Vertical.

My Mother's Wedding is available in the US.

