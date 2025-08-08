The directorial debut of Kristin Scott Thomas, My Mother’s Wedding, was released in the United States on August 8, 2025, after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023. The film explores the complexity of love, grief, and kinship through the perspective of three sisters attending their twice-widowed mother's third wedding.
My Mother’s Wedding features Emily Beecham, Sienna Miller, and Scarlett Johansson as three estranged sisters. In addition to directing, Kristin Scott Thomas portrays their mother, Diana. Supporting cast includes Joshua McGuire, Freida Pinto, Mark Stanley and Sindhu Vee, among others.
The main cast of My Mother’s Wedding
1) Scarlett Johansson as Katherine
Scarlett Johansson portrays Katherine, the oldest of the three sisters. She is a composed and practical Navy officer who bears the burden of family responsibilities. Katherine faces repressed feelings, family disputes, and her complex connection with her mother and sisters after returning home in My Mother’s Wedding.
A recipient of British Academy Film Award and Tony Award, Scarlett Johansson is famed for portraying Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
2) Sienna Miller as Victoria
Sienna Miller plays Victoria, the middle sister, a dazzling but emotionally fragile actress dealing with personal issues. Victoria, who struggles with anxieties and the spotlight, reveals the unfiltered dynamics between her and her family when she returns for the wedding, igniting old sibling rivalries and unresolved pain.
The American-British actress gained fame for her roles in Factory Girl, where she portrayed Edie Sedgwick. She has also received recognition for Anatomy of a Scandal, 21 Bridges, and The Lost City of Z.
3) Emily Beecham as Georgina
Emily Beecham portrays Georgina, the youngest sister. She is a reserved, reflective lawyer with a secret that could jeopardize the family's delicate reunion. Often disregarded, Georgina plays a crucial role in the sisters' reconciliation as tensions increase and her unexpected power becomes evident.
The English actress is best known for her Cannes-winning performance in Little Joe. She also starred in the Coen brothers' Hail, Caesar! and the television series Into the Badlands. She is recognized in modern British and worldwide cinema owing to her subtle acting style.
4) Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana
Kristin Scott Thomas plays Diana, the mother of three estranged daughters in My Mother’s Wedding. Diana is an intelligent, sophisticated former military personnel, who is trying to heal broken family relationships while preparing for her third marriage.
An Academy Award nominee, Kristin Scott Thomas is known for roles in The English Patient, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and The Horse Whisperer. She is also known for her appearances in films such as Nowhere Boy and I've Loved You So Long.
Supporting cast of My Mother’s Wedding
Given below are all the supporting cast in the film:
- Michael Spicer as Ted Schenlker
- Gary Lamont as Nurse
- Elliot Warren as Second in Command
- Samson Kayo as Steve
- Lydia Jones as Clara
- Josephine Jones as Daisy
- Ziggy Gardner as Skylar
- Fflyn Edwards as Marcus
- Jamie Schneider as Tom
- James Fleet as Geoff
- Mark Stanley as Charlie
- Joshua McGuire as Jeremy
- Rosie Hilal as Florist
- Freida Pinto as Jack
- Roger Ashton-Griffiths as Ken (Best Man)(as Roger Ashton Griffiths)
- Daniel Cook as Vicar
- Paul Hunter as Stuart
- Thibault de Montalembert as The Grand Fromage
- Rebecca Yeo as Tamzin
- David Charles as Boring Man
- Ian Dunnett Jnr as Fireman
- Jonathan Jules as Jones
- Mark Ebulué as Commander Chris Ndidi(as Mark Ebulue)
- Mark Dexter as Captain
- Po Dani Hobbs as Naval Parade Commander
- Lphot Rory Arnold as Spurned Photographer
- Terry Cattermole as Perky Perkins
- Giulio Berruti
- Ricky Bevins
- Cairon Pearson
- Sophie Tibbitts
- Sindhu Vee
- Anya Zraykat
My Mother’s Wedding was released theatrically in the United States on August 8, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.