The directorial debut of Kristin Scott Thomas, My Mother’s Wedding, was released in the United States on August 8, 2025, after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023. The film explores the complexity of love, grief, and kinship through the perspective of three sisters attending their twice-widowed mother's third wedding.

My Mother’s Wedding features Emily Beecham, Sienna Miller, and Scarlett Johansson as three estranged sisters. In addition to directing, Kristin Scott Thomas portrays their mother, Diana. Supporting cast includes Joshua McGuire, Freida Pinto, Mark Stanley and Sindhu Vee, among others.

The main cast of My Mother’s Wedding

1) Scarlett Johansson as Katherine

Scarlett Johansson at the"Jurassic World Rebirth" - Seoul Press Conference (Image via Getty)

Scarlett Johansson portrays Katherine, the oldest of the three sisters. She is a composed and practical Navy officer who bears the burden of family responsibilities. Katherine faces repressed feelings, family disputes, and her complex connection with her mother and sisters after returning home in My Mother’s Wedding.

A recipient of British Academy Film Award and Tony Award, Scarlett Johansson is famed for portraying Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

2) Sienna Miller as Victoria

Sienna Miller at the Savannah Miller Bridal Ballerina Breakfast (Image via Getty)

Sienna Miller plays Victoria, the middle sister, a dazzling but emotionally fragile actress dealing with personal issues. Victoria, who struggles with anxieties and the spotlight, reveals the unfiltered dynamics between her and her family when she returns for the wedding, igniting old sibling rivalries and unresolved pain.

The American-British actress gained fame for her roles in Factory Girl, where she portrayed Edie Sedgwick. She has also received recognition for Anatomy of a Scandal, 21 Bridges, and The Lost City of Z.

3) Emily Beecham as Georgina

Emily Beecham at Self Assignment - Malaga Film Festival 2025 (Image via Getty)

Emily Beecham portrays Georgina, the youngest sister. She is a reserved, reflective lawyer with a secret that could jeopardize the family's delicate reunion. Often disregarded, Georgina plays a crucial role in the sisters' reconciliation as tensions increase and her unexpected power becomes evident.

The English actress is best known for her Cannes-winning performance in Little Joe. She also starred in the Coen brothers' Hail, Caesar! and the television series Into the Badlands. She is recognized in modern British and worldwide cinema owing to her subtle acting style.

4) Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana

Kristin Scott Thomas at British actress Kristin Scott Thomas' birthday (Image via Getty)

Kristin Scott Thomas plays Diana, the mother of three estranged daughters in My Mother’s Wedding. Diana is an intelligent, sophisticated former military personnel, who is trying to heal broken family relationships while preparing for her third marriage.

An Academy Award nominee, Kristin Scott Thomas is known for roles in The English Patient, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and The Horse Whisperer. She is also known for her appearances in films such as Nowhere Boy and I've Loved You So Long.

Supporting cast of My Mother’s Wedding

Given below are all the supporting cast in the film:

Michael Spicer as Ted Schenlker

Gary Lamont as Nurse

Elliot Warren as Second in Command

Samson Kayo as Steve

Lydia Jones as Clara

Josephine Jones as Daisy

Ziggy Gardner as Skylar

Fflyn Edwards as Marcus

Jamie Schneider as Tom

James Fleet as Geoff

Mark Stanley as Charlie

Joshua McGuire as Jeremy

Rosie Hilal as Florist

Freida Pinto as Jack

Roger Ashton-Griffiths as Ken (Best Man)(as Roger Ashton Griffiths)

Daniel Cook as Vicar

Paul Hunter as Stuart

Thibault de Montalembert as The Grand Fromage

Rebecca Yeo as Tamzin

David Charles as Boring Man

Ian Dunnett Jnr as Fireman

Jonathan Jules as Jones

Mark Ebulué as Commander Chris Ndidi(as Mark Ebulue)

Mark Dexter as Captain

Po Dani Hobbs as Naval Parade Commander

Lphot Rory Arnold as Spurned Photographer

Terry Cattermole as Perky Perkins

Giulio Berruti

Ricky Bevins

Cairon Pearson

Sophie Tibbitts

Sindhu Vee

Anya Zraykat

My Mother’s Wedding was released theatrically in the United States on August 8, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

