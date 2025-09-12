7 hilarious action comedy movies to watch if you like Deadpool

Marvel’s foul-mouthed mercenary, Deadpool, rewrote the action-comedy playbook by mixing cartoonish gore, superhero spectacle, and sharp jokes. Deadpool’s R-rated style showed that audiences want movies that wink at the camera, showcase brutal fights, and break the fourth wall.

Ad

After its success, filmmakers have tried to mimic that blend of action, satire, and self-aware humor. Yet Wade Wilson wasn’t the first to combine outrageous violence with comedy that knows it's over-the-top. From crime-fighting teens to clumsy undercover cops, earlier films bent genre rules and added laughs to the action.

Queue up these seven action comedies that blend violence and humor effectively.

Disclaimer: The following movies are ranked in no particular order. This article solely contains the writer’s opinion.

Ad

Trending

7 must-watch hilarious action comedy movies for fans of Deadpool

1. Kick-Ass

A still from Kick-Ass (Image via Netflix)

Dave Lizewski is an average high-schooler who decides to become a superhero. He buys a green wetsuit, calls himself Kick-Ass, and begins fighting crime. A viral video of his first successful fight makes him famous, attracting attention from crime boss Frank D’Amico and vigilantes Big Daddy and Hit-Girl, a father-daughter duo armed with weapons and no fear of damage.

Ad

Director Matthew Vaughn films gunfights like vivid comic book scenes full of blood. The script's strength lies in its self-awareness. In Kick-Ass, actor Nicolas Cage channels Adam West, while Chloë Grace Moretz, as Hit-Girl, swears while doing flips. The story mocks superhero clichés while also enjoying them. It's audacious like Deadpool, with jet packs and bazookas.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Zombieland

A still from Zombieland (Image via Netflix)

In a zombie-filled America, nervous college student Columbus survives by following his own rules, such as double-tapping zombies, staying fit, and avoiding public bathrooms, while tough guy Tallahassee hunts Twinkies and kills zombies. They team up with sisters Wichita and Little Rock on a road trip to a supposed safe spot, battling zombies in gift shops, rest stops, and an amusement park.

Ad

In Zombieland, director Ruben Fleischer crafts gory humor around pop culture references. Columbus narrates tips like a video guide, Tallahassee treats kills like a game, and a celebrity cameo adds self-parody. The fast pacing, narration, and fake blood create a fun tone.

Where to watch: Netflix

Read Also: 10 best quotes by Deadpool that will make you chuckle

3. Tropic Thunder

A still from Tropic Thunder (Image via Paramount+)

A movie set turns into a real danger zone when the director leaves behind his spoiled actors, Tugg Speedman, Kirk Lazarus, Jeff Portnoy, Alpa Chino, and Kevin Sandusky in the jungle.

Ad

After being abandoned by their director, a heroin-producing militia mistakes them for soldiers and attacks with real weapons. Director and star Ben Stiller’s satire mocks Hollywood egos, and this is the core of Tropic Thunder: big budgets, sneaky producers, and award-chasing antics all get targeted.

Actor Robert Downey Jr.’s character steals scenes with a meta performance whose boldness rivals Deadpool’s, while action scenes deliver thrills.

Where to watch: Paramount+

Ad

4. The Nice Guys

A still from The Nice Guys (Image via Apple TV+)

In 1977 Los Angeles, enforcer Jackson Healy teams up with clumsy PI Holland March to find a missing young woman named Amelia. Their search uncovers bodies, bribes, and a plot involving car companies hiding pollution tech. Fights break out in homes, and the case turns deadly.

Ad

Writer-director Shane Black handles the chaos with quick banter. Actor Ryan Gosling’s clumsiness, actor Russell Crowe’s toughness, and a smart teen keep it funny amid the violence. Like Deadpool, The Nice Guys finds humor in its flawed heroes, with them fumbling reloads and grammar as chaos unfolds.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Read Also: 7 movies with the best opening scenes

5. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

A still from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (Image via HBO Max)

Bassist Scott Pilgrim dates Ramona Flowers but must fight her seven evil exes like video game levels. Battles escalate from sound waves to sword fights, destroying spots in Toronto and turning losers into coins. Scott learns moves, beats a vegan with powers, and survives a fiery bass duel.

Ad

Director Edgar Wright infuses Scott Pilgrim vs. the World with comic effects, game sounds, and stats to make it feel like a graphic novel. Jokes come as visuals like health bars and "KO!" texts plus fast dialogue about relationships. Its energetic style and references match Deadpool’s.

Where to watch: HBO Max

6. 21 Jump Street

A still from 21 Jump Street (Image via Peacock)

Former rivals Schmidt and Jenko fail a bust and are sent undercover as high school students to stop a drug ring. They discover that teens have changed: drama kids are now cool, labs are making drugs, and eco groups are partying. Schmidt becomes popular, and Jenko turns into a nerd, leading to funny mix-ups.

Ad

In 21 Jump Street, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller poke fun at cop movie tropes with big action scenes, like a chase that doesn't go as expected. Rapper and actor Ice Cube’s furious captain adds meta humor, the leads banter like comics, and the ending turns into a chaotic, self-aware parody of action movies.

Where to watch: Peacock

7. Shaun of the Dead

A still from Shaun of the Dead (Image via Netflix)

Salesman Shaun faces a zombie apocalypse while trying to save his girlfriend and mom. He leads friends to a pub with a cricket bat and records, turning streets into zombie fights and the pub into a fortress.

Ad

Suburban streets become gauntlets of shambling corpses, and the planned pint turns into a siege with barstools used as barricades. Co-writers Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg blend gore with real emotions and clever visuals: a rhythmic pub brawl, cuts that match sounds, and the heroes impersonate zombies to blend in.

The jokes in Shaun of the Dead land just as steadily as the violence, showing that sincerity and sarcasm can coexist. Deadpool might break the fourth wall, but Shaun proves you can defy genre rules with a cricket bat.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Read Also: 10 best action movies to watch if you like Nobody 2

Whether you're into superhero parodies, zombie battles, or vintage detective tales, these seven movies show that action gets funnier with irony. Like Deadpool, each film delivers quick-witted quips alongside intense fights, blending stunts and comedy.

So cue the music, prepare the weapons, and get ready for the action; the spirit that made Deadpool a hit lives on in every scene.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kapoor Manish Kapoor is a content writer and listicle specialist with two years of professional experience, focusing on anime, movies, and web series. With a strong background in research and analysis, he creates engaging, well-structured articles that highlight trends, themes, and storytelling elements in popular culture. Outside of work, he continues to explore anime and films for both inspiration and deeper insight, bringing authenticity and passion to every piece of writing. Know More