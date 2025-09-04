10 best action movies to watch if you like Nobody 2

Nobody 2 hit theaters as a thunderous continuation of Hutch Mansell’s reluctant return to the deadly world he tried to leave behind. Released in 2025, the film combines gritty realism with heightened carnage, following Hutch through contract hits to clear a thirty-million-dollar family debt.

The movie balances bone-crunching fight choreography with dry humor and an underlying sense of domestic longing, making its chaos feel painfully personal. Viewers were captivated by how Nobody 2 blended blue-collar relatability with dramatic violence, placing a suburban father at the center of conspiracies.

Slick neon visuals, fast-paced stunt work, and the emotional stakes of protecting loved ones transformed the film into more than just a typical shoot-’em-up. The list below highlights ten similar action titles that reflect these qualities, each offering stylish brutality and surprising emotional depth.

10 must-watch action movies for fans of Nobody 2

1. The John Wick saga

A still from The John Wick Series (Image via Summit Entertainment)

Between 2014 and 2023, director Chad Stahelski turned a retired hitman mourning the death of his wife into the catalyst for a sprawling underworld mythology. The saga follows John Wick as he is pulled back into a secret society of assassins, where loyalty is measured in coins, blood, and broken rules.

This leads to a cascade of spectacular set pieces across nightclubs, cathedrals, abandoned warehouses, and even desert landscapes. Nobody 2 resonates with the same frequency of methodical retribution, substituting Wick’s dog for Hutch’s lingering family connection.

Both brooding protagonists operate under codes rooted in violence, yet they hold onto fragile remnants of domestic peace. John Wick’s balletic gun-fu and inventive props mirror Hutch’s homemade traps against Lendina’s henchmen, with neon-lit cities providing the same visual flair.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

2. Atomic Blonde

A still from Atomic Blonde (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

David Leitch’s 2017 Cold War noir pulses with '80s synth pop and Berlin grit, sending MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton on a mission to recover a list that could topple global spy networks.

Extended fight scenes unfold in cramped stairwells, featuring long takes and raw physicality that leave both agent and audience gasping for air. Charlize Theron’s steely presence evokes Bob Odenkirk’s unassuming yet deadly Hutch, transforming a top-level field agent into a force of destruction.

Atomic Blonde speaks the same cinematic language of stylized brutality combined with emotional detachment. The film captures its brutal action with a moving blue and hot pink neon palette, delivering the same striking color scheme that lights up Nobody 2’s nighttime confrontations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

3. The Equalizer trilogy

Denzel Washington as Robert McCall (Image via Sony Pictures)

Antoine Fuqua collaborated with screen legend Denzel Washington between 2014 and 2023, crafting stories about Robert McCall, a helpful hardware-store clerk compelled to unleash lethal skills whenever innocents are in danger.

Each installment gradually reveals layers of McCall’s past as a government operative, portraying an almost mythical figure who quietly guides the vulnerable through urban mazes of corruption. The Equalizer and Nobody share moral ground: violent men seeking camouflage until their personal codes are violated.

Both characters love delivering righteous violence through meticulously timed combat scenes, turning shopping centers and quiet seaside towns into theaters of retribution. The Equalizer’s austere grading (murky greens and cold greys) evokes a dark tone reminiscent of Hutch’s early street-lamp showdowns.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

4. Man on Fire

A still from Man on Fire (Image via Netflix)

Tony Scott’s 2004 Mexico City thriller follows former operative John Creasy as he develops a surrogate-family bond with the child he is hired to protect, then razes an entire syndicate after she is kidnapped.

Stylized subtitles, frantic jump cuts, and grainy cinematography create a feverish atmosphere where loyalty leads to utter destruction. Creasy’s blood-soaked pilgrimage after Pita mirrors Hutch’s rescue of Max at Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway, two warriors trading cynicism for explosive devotion.

The movie's kinetic editing, merging images into each other, serves as a precursor to Nobody 2’s abrupt transitions from tranquil family montage to pyrotechnic carnage. Together, both features ask how far someone will go to restore an innocent life shattered by organized crime.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Taken

A still from Taken (Image via Disney+)

Pierre Morel’s 2008 Liam Neeson film condenses a missing daughter plot into a brutal 90-minute chase across Europe’s sex-trafficking underworld. Retired CIA operative Bryan Mills dispatches goons with surgical precision, redefining the phrase ‘particular set of skills.'

A global audience witnesses every broken limb as a symbol of parental rage. Taken captures the essence of Nobody 2 on a different continent, shifting from amusement-park backrooms to Parisian catacombs but keeping the same moral message: relentless violence equals protective love.

Editing features lightning-fast cuts of Neeson dismantling a room full of henchmen anticipate the whip-pan mayhem of Nobody 2’s warehouse scene.

Where to watch: Disney+

6. A History of Violence

A still from A History of Violence (Image via Netflix)

David Cronenberg’s 2005 psychological drama explores the life of Tom Stall, a small-town diner owner, whose past as a Philadelphia hoodlum refuses to stay buried after he stops a robbery. The story questions whether violence is part of his ingrained identity or a learned response.

Mortensen’s Midwestern smile cracks into haunting stillness each time the trigger is pulled. Just as Hutch relives past sins in Plummerville’s amusement park, Stall’s identity creates fissures in his family life when a visit from Ed Harris threatens everything he has built.

Cronenberg’s stripped-back style, steady cameras, muted palettes, and industrial soundscapes depict violence as blinding eruptions amid quiet domestic spaces, a sharp echo of the sudden bursts that tear through Nobody 2’s vintage arcade.

Where to watch: Netflix

7. Upgrade

A still from Upgrade (Image via Netflix)

Leigh Whannell’s 2018 cyberpunk revenge fantasy follows paralysed mechanic Grey Trace on a high-tech mission after an AI implant called STEM takes control of his motor functions. Fights unfold with robotic precision, with the camera twisting along with Grey’s body.

Limbs snap in balletic choreography that seems impossible without AI assistance. The rigid cool detachment of STEM matches Hutch’s colder instincts as he tallies debt against human lives, creating an eerie parallel between man and machine that both want answers soaked in blood.

Upgrade’s neon-drenched city avenues, matte-black alleys, and synth-heavy score paint an urban war zone reminiscent of the nocturnal assaults staged at Wild Bill’s midway. Emotional themes also run parallel: robotic efficiency masked by a yearning for a life that was taken away.

Where to watch: Netflix

8. The Raid: Redemption

A still from The Raid: Redemption (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Gareth Evans’ 2011 Indonesian masterpiece traps an elite squad in a high-rise tower run by a criminal kingpin, forcing them to fight their way upward with machetes, fists, and muscle memory.

The film uses claustrophobic corridors and extensive environmental improvisation, creating nonstop combat intensified by the Indonesian martial art of Silat. At the micro level, Raid’s down-and-dirty brutality is similar to the corridor shoot-outs in Nobody 2’s amusement-park climax at Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway.

Each piece of exposed drywall, snapped limb, and makeshift weapon echoes Hutch turning anything within reach, baseball bats, fire hoses, or carnival ring toss stakes, into lethal instruments. Both movies refuse glamour; bruises appear, bones crack, and the camera makes the audience feel every heartbeat.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

9. Crank

A still from Crank (Image via Netflix)

Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor’s 2006 adrenaline-fueled drops hitman Chev Chelios in downtown Los Angeles just minutes after he's injected with a synthetic poison. To stay alive, he must keep his heart rate spiked through fistfights, car chases, public indecency, and rooftop cocaine ingestion.

All of this is shot in an MTV-style editing technique. The same frantic pace energizes Nobody 2 when Hutch races against mob collectors invading the midway, performing stunts that blend slapstick and savagery.

Crank’s comic-book sensibility, title cards bursting on screen, and kinetic split-screens anticipate the sequel’s bold visual style, with stylized edits that highlight the chaos of Hutch’s midway fight in Nobody 2. Both films celebrate excess while staying focused on one desperate man racing against time.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

10. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

A still from Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Image via Netflix)

Doug Liman’s 2005 slick spy romance blends marital therapy with assassin espionage as husband-and-wife killers uncover each other’s true occupations. Their suburban cul-de-sac becomes collateral damage once competing agencies set rival contracts, blending lethal skill sets with an IKEA catalogue kitchen.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie teases the same tension that eats away at Hutch’s marriage, ending in honesty that is only achieved after their suburban life is destroyed. Dance-like gun battles inside furniture stores foreshadow the family’s showdown at Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway in Nobody 2. Cheeky banter between the Smiths captures the dark humor Hutch shares with David as they wire the midway park with explosive nostalgia.

Where to watch: Netflix

Conclusion

The kinetic energy, emotional bruises, and stylized bloodshed flowing through Nobody 2 find kindred spirits in these ten titles. Whether driven by parental urgency, martial discipline, marital disintegration, or high-octane parody, each film celebrates ordinary lives clashing with extraordinary violence. They also question the moral debts left unpaid.

Together, they form a vibrant mosaic of cinematic styles, the vibrant neons of Mexico City, cold urban greys, and cyberpunk cityscapes, yet all share a common theme: the dark romance of righteous fury. Venture beyond the smoke of Wild Bill’s exploding midway and let these movies continue the adrenaline rush that makes Nobody 2 such a fiercely addictive ride.

