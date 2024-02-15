Will there be The Equalizer 4? Everything you need to know

Fans eagerly await The Equalizer 4 and its further developments as they anticipate whether Denzel will indeed return to lead McCall in the next chapter in the action-packed saga of The Equalizer. According to the director, it's all up to Denzel. If he wants to come back as McCall, Antoine would give The Equalizer 4 a thought. If McCall doesn't get back to being Denzel, then there would be no chances for this new part.

Despite being marketed as the final collaboration between Mr. Washington and director Antoine Fuqua for this series, the critical acclaim and financial success of the third installment have reignited discussions about the franchise's continuation. The ongoing talk about whether Denzel will return for The Equalizer 4 puts him in an important role in deciding where the franchise goes next.

Fuqua's reflect on The Equalizer 3 and the potential for The Equalizer 4

During the release of The Equalizer 3 in 2023, director Antoine Fuqua spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the potential of directing The Equalizer 4 movie in the series. He expressed his willingness to return for another installment but with one condition: Denzel Washington, who portrays the protagonist, Robert McCall, would also need to be on board.

Despite his openness to the idea, Fuqua hinted that the third movie might mark the conclusion of the franchise. He shared,

"I believe this would be it. We've both talked about it that way. But you never know!" the director says. "Listen, Denzel's in shape. He's training every day. If you saw him now, it would blow your mind. He's like 60 pounds lighter, even from The Equalizer. He's really healthy. Yeah, it's up to him. Obviously, if he wanted to do another one, I would as well, but I don't see it. But who knows?"

Fuqua's remarks highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the future of The Equalizer 4, leaving fans curious about what lies ahead for McCall and his action-packed adventures.

Exploring the predecessors of The Equalizer

The Equalizer (2014):

Robert McCall, a retired black ops operative with a mysterious past, leads a quiet life working at a hardware store. He befriends a young prostitute named Teri by frequently chatting at the same cafe and understanding each other's way of living, where he forms a sense of protection for her. When Teri is brutally assaulted by her Russian gangster pimp, McCall can't turn a blind eye.

Drawing on his deadly secretive skills, McCall sets out to take down the criminal underworld, serving justice to those who prey on the weak. It starts with a 19-second countdown where within seconds, he finishes off an entire group of pimps and leaves no trace behind. However, in the movie, McCall doesn't reveal his true identity.

The Equalizer 2 (2018):

McCall has settled into a new life as a Lyft driver, keeping a low profile. But in this part, when his close friend Susan Plummer is murdered during an investigation into a series of suspicious deaths by military operatives, McCall's thirst for justice is reignited. Only to find out it was none other than his other close friend who murdered Susan, being her confidant as well.

Robert embarks on a personal mission to track down those responsible and, in the end, gives all the credibility and credits to none other than Susan's daughter and leaves her a note that says, "Your mother would have been very proud of you." Also, following the suspense of part one, he keeps his true identity private.

The Equalizer 3 (2023):

McCall, who usually keeps to himself, gets involved in spy stuff again when he finds out his old friend, who everyone thought was dead, is captured by a mean terrorist gang. With his friends' help, McCall sets out to rescue his buddy and stop a big disaster from happening worldwide.

Along the way, he deals with his own problems and thinks about the bad stuff he's done before. Again, following the prequels' suspense, McCall doesn't reveal his true identity.

However, the fact that all these movies keep McCall's true identity a secret opens up the possibility for fans to speculate about whether The Equalizer 4 will be on board and if Robert's true identity will finally be revealed in the movie.

