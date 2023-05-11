5 reasons why The Equalizer movies are a must-watch

The 1980s TV series called The Equalizer served as an inspiration for multiple films and a CBS show that came later. In 2014, Antoine Fuqua directed the first film from The Equalizer series with Denzel Washington in the lead role. The franchise then grew when an almost equally successful sequel was released in 2018.

A third film is all set to be released on September 1, 2023, and anticipation for the same is higher than ever. The Equalizer is a franchise that managed to become popular among cinephiles and critics alike. Like most comeback stories, it features a central character who believes he has moved on from his troubled and mysterious past until a person in need draws him back into familiar but perilous territory.

While the wait for the third part is only getting shorter and more exciting, here are some good reasons that make the franchise an absolute must-watch for all.

From amazing action sequences to careful portrayal of sensitive issues: 5 things that make The Equalizer films absolutely worth watching

1) Denzel Washington's perfectly balanced performance

Denzel Washington (Image via IMDB)

Denzel Washington is one of the very few actors who boast a diverse filmography brimming with talent on both ends of the spectrum. In films such as Malcolm X and Training Day, Washington delivered Oscar-worthy performances and even gained a significant fan base among critics. However, his talent can also be seen in more action-packed tense dramas such as Safe House.

In The Equalizer franchise, he delivers a perfect balance of both, a weighty performance and an excitingly active screen presence. He carries the weight of the protagonist's past and trauma with ease while reflecting on his backstory in every word he says and every second he is visible on screen. His role in The Equalizer shows Washington's range as an actor.

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that it is Denzel Washington's acting that elevates an otherwise regular character to become a memorable one. Moreover, Washington's talent as a director also seems to have contributed to creating an effective drama through performance.

2) Antoine Fuqua and Denzel Washington's history of producing great drama

Antoine Fuqua (Image via IMDB)

Denzel Washington previously won an Academy Award for the film, Training Day (directed by Fuqua). His performance was widely appreciated for being subtle and effective at the same time. Antoine Fuqua is since known to bring out the best in Washington, making their duo one of the most highly regarded in Hollywood.

This made the idea of Fuqua directing Denzel Washington in the film adaptation of The Equalizer all the more exciting. The two are known to share great chemistry and even fans of the 1980s TV show agreed that the films did a fine job at recreating the widely loved story.

Washington, as expected, nailed the role of Robert McCall, making him a fascinating figure in pop culture ever since.

3) The creatively constructed action sequences

The Equalizer (2014) (Image via IMDB)

Unlike most high-budget Hollywood action films, the action and fight sequences in The Equalizer films depend more on creativity and innovation than on regular weapons. While more films just manage decent fight sequences with men and guns, The Equalizer featured some carefully directed action with hardware supplies often turning into weapons of destruction.

Washington's calm and subtle character sets up for the unexpected highs that excite the audience every time he picks something as simple as a corkscrew and turns it into a deadly weapon. It is a delight to watch the creators investing so much energy into the action sequences amidst an abundance of films that miss out on prioritizing staging.

4) Robert McCall is one of the finest written blue-collar heroes

Robert McCall (Image via IMDB)

Larger-than-life stories have always dominated cinema in terms of commerce. With the massive reach of Marvel movies and the fans of the cinematic universe, it is obvious that superheroes will always be an important part of our storytelling tradition. However, Robert McCall, despite being as human as possible, is a blue-collar hero who is worth rooting for.

The character emphasizes the gravity of the job and everything that is at stake when one selects such a profession. Despite being part of the system, he questions authority with a narrative that actively points out the flaws in the real world and its hierarchies. The fact that the hero works a blue-collar job and fights for justice without any reservations, makes him one of the best-written characters in an action film.

5) Its sensitive portrayal of social issues

A still from the film (Image via IMDB)

The Equalizer, while critiquing the system through an engaging narrative, includes the stories of several characters. Often, these backstories come with social implications of the real world, making them complicated to deal with in the film. Antoine Fuqua deals with such issues with the utmost sensitivity and ensures that they aren't exploitative of real people.

At a time when representation has become a tool of marketing, The Equalizer franchise stands strong as an honest approach towards the social injustices and crime in society.

The Equalizer 3 is all set to release on September 1, 2023.

