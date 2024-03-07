"The movie Taken is a good example of how this happens" - Ryan Garcia's four-word tweet on child smuggling shakes up the internet

Ryan Garcia is set to return to the boxing ring against Devin Haney on April 20 as he challenges for the WBC super lightweight title. While the bout is just over six weeks away, 'KingRy' has displayed plenty of alarming behavior that has left fans concerned about both his well-being and the fight taking place.

Amidst his latest series of tweets, the former WBC interim lightweight champion stated:

"They auction off kids"

Check out Ryan Garcia's latest tweet below:

While Garcia remained cryptic, he received plenty of responses from fans. @BexarApparel claimed that the Taken film series, starring Liam Neeson, is an example of this being done:

"The movie Taken is a good example of how this happens."

@AngelaMaggard3 alleged that she was abducted during childhood:

"I was kidnapped and illegally adopted as a baby. I got a papertrail lets talk."

@LebaneseGuy55 requested for Garcia to stop being cryptic:

"But who are they ?.. don’t say “elites” we know that start dropping names"

@_mikefromqueens suggested that the WBC super lightweight title challenger gets off of X:

"He’s gotta get off the app"

@bestmlbpicksllc believes Garcia needs evidence to make such claims:

"You lowkey can’t be saying all this stuff without any evidence bro."

@juicyfruitsnckz feels that 'KingRy' is under the influence of hard drugs:

"I think bro on sum hard drugs"

@gabriel72904744 suggested that Garcia's claims may be the product of YouTube videos:

"Sounds like you just watched a few YouTube videos and believed them all."

@JackFought_1 accused Garcia of looking for attention:

"Using the suffering of kids for attention is pretty despicable. 🤦‍♂️"

Sean O'Malley weighs in on potential Ryan Garcia clash

Sean O'Malley is set to attempt to defend his bantamweight title for the first time when he faces Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299 this weekend. 'Suga' recently found himself involved in an online back-and-forth with Ryan Garcia, with the latter expressing an interest in entering the octagon for a bout.

Speaking to Patrick Bet-David and Vincent Oshana of the PBD Podcast, the bantamweight champion was asked how such a clash would turn out, responding:

"It depends what you want to see. You want me to choke him? You want me to knock him out? You want me to kick his legs? What do you want me to do? I'll do whatever you want. I can do anything to him... I would talk to the team. I would say, 'Hey boys, do you want me to knock him out or submit him?' I'd let people pick. I'd try to do some polls and say, 'Do you guys want me to knock him out with my left hand, my left foot?' I'd probably do some games and figure it out."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on facing Ryan Garcia in mixed martial arts below:

He claimed that his fastest route to victory would be to choke Garcia out, which he believes would only take a couple of minutes. O'Malley suggested that a boxing match would be far more competitive. 'Suga' acknowledged that he would not be the favorite and that it would be a challenge; however, he believed he would emerge victorious.