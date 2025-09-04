7 John Cena movies and shows to watch if you like him in Peacemaker season 2

John Cena's rise to fame may have begun inside the wrestling ring, but the celebrity has proved that he is not a one-trick pony by achieving milestones in the field of acting as well. Over the years, John Cena has played many iconic roles, and his portrayal of Peacemaker tends to rank high among fans, which is why they were happy to see him reprise the role of the anti-hero in Peacemaker season 2.

Like its predecessor, Peacemaker season 2 continues to capture Peacemaker's exploits and misadventures. Even though only a few episodes have been released so far, viewers already seem impressed with the gritty narrative, eccentric new characters and engaging character arcs. The remaining episodes of Peacemaker season 2 will be released on a weekly basis till October 9, 2025.

While fans wait for more Peacemaker drama, they can check out the John Cena movies and shows mentioned on this list that are exciting enough to keep them occupied.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Blockers, Wipeout and five other titles starring John Cena that are super easy to get hooked on

1) Fred: The Show (2012)

The show officially premiered on February 5, 2012 (Image via Fred Facebook Page)

This comedy show starring John Cena originally aired on Nickelodeon. Containing 24 episodes in total, it follows the adventures of 16-year-old Fred Figglehorn. Created by American Internet personality Lucas Cruikshank, Fred is a fictional character originally appearing in a YouTube web series that amassed fans from across the globe.

In addition to the show, there are several films in the Fred media franchise. Many actors from the movies reprise their roles in the show, including Daniella Monet, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Stephanie Courtney, and Jake Weary. John Cena plays Fred's imaginary father. The young boy, having never met his father, who is said to be in jail, creates an imaginary stand-in to help him through tough times.

This show certainly isn't for everyone, but viewers who watched and loved the original web series will not be disappointed with the humor and teen drama.

Where to watch: Fred: The Show is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

2) Dallas & Robo (2018)

John Cena's voice acting skills shine in this animated show (Image via Youtube)

It is obvious in Peacemaker seasons one and two that John Cena has a wicked sense of humor. And so, it is not surprising that he plays one of the lead characters in this eight-episode adult animated show alongside Kat Dennings.

John Cena's character, Robo, a self-proclaimed warrior-poet robot, has a strong bond with Dennings' Dallas Moonshiner, a space-trucker with a penchant for attracting trouble. The duo goes up against dangerous cannibal bikers and ruthless rival space truckers to earn a living.

Dallas & Robo thrives on the chemistry between John Cena and Kat Dennings. Even though their characters are very different, there is something charming about their dynamics that draws the viewer in. In addition to the funny scenes, the show has its fair share of heartwarming moments as well.

Where to watch: Dallas & Robo can be streamed on YouTube.

3) Blockers (2018)

Blockers is the perfect for viewers who need a good laugh (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Kay Cannon's directorial debut, this highly-rated comedy stars John Cena, Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz, and many others. The narrative revolves around three girls, Julie (Kathryn Newton), Sam (Gideon Adlon) and Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan), who have been the best of friends since they were kids. Their strong friendship also helps their parents to bond as well.

The three girls make a secret plan to lose their virginities on prom night, but somehow their parents find out and work together to try and stop them. John Cena plays Mitchell Mannes, Kayla's overprotective father, who is having a hard time accepting the fact that she is no longer a child in need of constant supervision.

The main highlight of Blockers is that even though it has a somewhat predictable plot, the witty dialogue and hilarious plot progressions manage to keep the viewers entertained till the very end.

Where to watch: Blockers is available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

4) Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2018)

The fact that the show is different from other Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles offerings is what makes it stand out (Image via Nickelodeon)

Fans of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles wouldn't want to miss this John Cena starrer. Containing two seasons and 39 episodes (70 segments), the animated show is based on the beloved characters created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.

In Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the heroes, namely Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo, go on whole new adventures. They unravel dangerous secrets of New York City and unlock their true potential in order to save the world from powerful villains.

John Cena lends his voice to Baron Draxum, a Yōkai warrior and alchemist, in season one. Draxum can augment his own body by crushing purple pods in his hands. While some viewers criticized that the characters were different from their comic book versions, it must be kept in mind that the switch was a calculated move, intended to give viewers something new and different to look forward to.

Where to watch: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can be viewed on Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

5) The Suicide Squad (2021)

The clever screenplay is one of the main highlights of the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Even though this DC movie by James Gunn didn't do well at the box office, it is still noteworthy because it is the first time viewers see John Cena put on Peacemaker's costume. In addition to Cena, this standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) stars many known faces, including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, and more.

The narrative shows how the "Suicide Squad" gets manipulated into going on a dangerous mission to Corto Maltese to destroy the Nazi-era laboratory Jötunheim, which houses "Project Starfish", a secret experiment.

James Gunn certainly deserves praise for taking a storytelling approach that differs from classic superhero movies. The change of pace and unpredictability of the narrative really help keep the audience invested in the series of events taking place on screen.

Where to watch: The Suicide Squad can be streamed on HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

6) Wipeout (2021)

This is a must-watch for game show fans (Image via Official Facebook Page)

The reboot of ABC's Wipeout, this show hosted by John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Camille Kostek, contains a total of two seasons and 34 episodes. Similar to the original game show, it follows hopeful participants who have to navigate a tough obstacle course. If they manage to make it to the end, they win a grand cash prize.

Of course, the show's main entertainment comes from the countless crashes, face plants and wipeouts that occur during the obstacle runs. It is no secret that the commentary from the hosts is a crucial part of the experience, and John Cena does manage to get a few laughs from the viewers.

Wipeout is the kind of show that viewers can watch when they want something lighthearted and fun.

Where to watch: Wipeout is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

7) Heads of State (2025)

This movie has plenty of high-octane scenes (Image via Prime Video)

John Cena fans shouldn't miss out on this action-packed buddy comedy by Ilya Naishuller. In the movie, Idris Elba plays Sam Clarke, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and John Cena portrays Will Derringer, the President of the United States. The movie also stars Priyanka Chopra, who plays a senior MI6 agent named Noel Bisset.

Sam Clarke and Will Derringer have a public rivalry and can't stand each other. However, they are forced to work together when a global conspiracy threatens the free world.

The narrative is straightforward with several over-the-top scenes, but somehow it all comes together to create a fun movie-watching experience that is entertaining and hilarious. John Cena does a great job of showcasing how his character is completely out of his depth and yet refuses to accept his weaknesses.

Where to watch: Heads of State can be viewed on Prime Video.

While waiting for Peacemaker season 2 episode releases, John Cena fans can indulge in these movies and shows that showcase his dynamic range.

