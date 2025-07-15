7 Priyanka Chopra movies and shows to watch if you loved her in ‘Heads of State’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's recent portrayal of Noel Biseet in Heads of State as an MI6 agent garnered a lot of attention from the fans. Originally a Bollywood megastar, she has successfully made a name in the Hollywood industry.

However, this is not the first time Priyanka Chopra has impressed fans with her acting skills in Hollywood. Since her debut in the West with the American series Quantico, her fandom has only increased.

Repeatedly, she has impressed the fans with her roles on screen in leadership and the action genre. Below are 7 of Priyanka Chopra's works that fans of Heads of State would likely enjoy.

Note: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Quantico, Baywatch, and 5 other Priyanka Chopra movies and shows to watch if you liked her in Heads of State

1) The White Tiger

The White Tiger (Image via Netflix)

Released in 2021 and directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is a drama film adapted from Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name.

Priyanka Chopra co-starred and served as the executive producer for the Netflix adaptation. She contributes to her character, Pinky Shah, by showcasing the social struggle portrayed in the film. Although it lacks action, it shows her behind-the-camera influence, giving fans a sense of her breadth in telling stories around the world.

Where to Watch: Netflix

2) Quantico

A scene from Quantico (image via Prime Video)

Quantico marked the Hollywood debut of the actress. Created by Joshua Safran, it was released in 2015 and ran for three seasons. Priyanka Chopra plays Alex Parris, an FBI recruit, who looks into domestic terrorism and ends up as a suspect.

Undercover operations, a central female character managing pressure, and national security stakes are structural similarities between Quantico and Heads of State. Fans must watch the series to catch her in action and playing a secret agent role.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3) The Matrix Resurrections

Poster of The Matrix Resurrection (image via Prime Video)

Also starring Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Resurrection was released in 2021 and directed by Lana Wachowski. The actress plays Sati in the film, which explores identity and cyber rebellion.

Her role fits in with themes of resistance and hidden information. Similar to the spying genre in Heads of State, fans might relate to her role in a futuristic narrative universe and technical aspects.

Where to Watch: Netflix

4) Citadel

A scene from Citadel (image via Prime Video)

In this ongoing 2023 TV series, Priyanka Chopra plays Nadia Sinh, an elite agent whose memories are erased and is on a mission to uncover conspiracies in the Russo Brothers' spy-action series Citadel.

The series mimics Heads of State in terms of physical combat, international missions, and espionage. Citadel is a must-watch for fans of her spy persona because it combines global intrigue with an agency framework.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5) Isn't It Romantic

ISn't It Romantic poster (image via Netflix)

Todd Strauss Schulson's Isn't Is Romantic was released in 2019 with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, and Liam Hemsworth starring alongside Priyanka Chopra.

The Sky is Pink actress plays Isabella, who makes her way through a world of satirical romantic comedy. The film contains meta-commentary on tropes and keeping tone in comedic roles, unlike the action-based genre. It shows Chopra's acting range in striking a balance between humour and a serious presence in Heads of State.

Where to Watch: Netflix

6) A Kid Like Jake

A Kid Like Jake (image via Prime Video)

Released in 2018, A Kid Like Jake is directed by Silas Howard. The actress plays Amal in the film, a single mother who is in a conversation with her child about gender identity.

It deviates from the action genre but displays Chopra's nuanced emotional delivery. Her performance, which is based on personal complexity and resembles the character layers of Heads of State, will be appreciated by fans.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

7) Baywatch

Poster of the Baywatch movie (image via Prime Video)

Also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, Baywatch is a 2017 film directed by Seth Gordon. The actress plays criminal mastermind Victoria Leeds in the Hollywood remake.

Similar to Heads of State, the movie features chase scenes, choreography, and action sequences. Her antagonistic role engages the audience throughout the film. Baywatch will also provide the audience with a contrast to her MI6 persona.

Where to Watch: Apple TV

Other Priyanka Chopra movies and shows to watch if you loved her in Heads of State are Love Again and We Can Be Heroes.

About the author Jaisu Muskan Jaiswal is a journalist specializing in pop-culture, lifestyle, and Korean entertainment at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a Master's Diploma in Journalism, she began writing as a form of creative expression during the pandemic-related lockdown. She has about four years of experience, working at Otakukart, Movieweb, The Times of India, Aeroplay Entertainment, and Lifestyle Asia, among other organizations.



As a Pop-culture writer, she values presenting reports after a robust fact-checking process on celebrities and other trending topics, which interest people. Among her professional achievements is a feature on eco-friendly practices in K-pop album production. This write-up, which took a week of research, covered a range of sub-topics such as the export-import history of K-pop albums, and shifts in music marketing in that industry.



When not working, she enjoys watching films and discovering indie artists across several music platforms. Her favorite bands include Coldplay, BTS, and CAS. Know More