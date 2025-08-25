Peacemaker season 2: Every new DCU character introduced in the show

Peacemaker is a superhero television series developed by James Gunn. Based on the titular DC Comics character, the first season is a spin-off from the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film The Suicide Squad (2021), focusing on mercenary Chris Smith, also known as Peacemaker.

Season 2 of Peacemaker, produced by DC Studios under the direction of James Gunn, continues the story of mercenary Chris Smith after the events of Superman (2025).

Unlike the first season, which spun off from The Suicide Squad (2021) within the DCEU, the new season is set in the DC Universe (DCU) as part of a “soft reboot” that retroactively incorporates the DCEU into its continuity.

Peacemaker season 2 expands the DCU with fresh faces that add depth to James Gunn’s offbeat superhero world. The season introduces characters like Red St. Wild and White Rabbit, each with their own unique presence in the series.

Here is a list of every new DCU character introduced in the show.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and is ranked in no particular order.

Toymaker, White Rabbit, and 6 other new DCU characters introduced in Peacemaker season 2

1) Kite Man

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

At the start of Peacemaker season 2, Chris Smith recounts to a class of students his supposed victory over Kite-Man.

Known by his real name, Charles “Chuck” Brown, Kite-Man is considered one of Batman’s most absurd yet fan-favorite villains, especially after gaining popularity through his own animated spinoff on HBO’s Harley Quinn.

His exaggerated persona sets him apart within Gotham’s rogues’ gallery, and his mention in Peacemaker highlights James Gunn’s skill in incorporating lesser-known DC characters into the broader narrative. This moment also sets the tone for a season that skillfully balances humor with thoughtful allusions to comic book history.

2) Toymaker

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

The Batman villain Toymaker appears to be confirmed for the DCU with the reveal of an abandoned Krank Toys store, the same location where Peacemaker conducts his Justice Gang interview.

Distinct from Superman’s Toyman and Doctor Who’s Toymaker, this character first appeared in the 2004 The Batman animated series as the former CEO of Krank Toys, who later turned to a life of crime.

A Krank Toys factory was also featured in Batman: Arkham City, while a live-action version of Toymaker appeared in Fox’s Gotham, portrayed by Abbott Elementary star Chris Perfetti.

3) White Rabbit

A still from season 2 (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

Just before Smith arrives at Krank Toys, White Rabbit is seen leaving, marking her DCU debut in Peacemaker season 2. She appears in tears after being rejected by the Justice Gang.

In the comics, White Rabbit is a wealthy socialite who becomes one of Batman’s adversaries and has ties to the Mad Hatter’s Wonderland Gang. She can also create clones of herself, just like her comic book counterpart.

This adaptation leaves fans curious about how much of her comic book origins will be reflected in the series.

4) Sasha Bordeaux

A still from the TV show (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

Sasha Bordeaux makes her first DCU appearance as an ARGUS operative working under the agency’s new director, Rick Flag Sr.

Portrayed by Sol Rodríguez, Sasha was originally introduced in the comics as a Checkmate agent. She also had past romantic ties to both Batman and Mister Terrific and later became a cyborg.

It is still uncertain whether these aspects of her comic book history will be incorporated into her DCU version.

5) Rainbow Creature

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

On his second trip into the alternate reality through the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, Chris discovers trophies and framed newspaper clippings celebrating the life of this other version of Peacemaker, who still has his father and brother by his side.

As "The Top Trio," the family fought crime together, with one headline highlighting their victory over DC’s obscure villain, the Rainbow Creature, a Batman and Robin foe introduced in 1960, known for wielding different powers tied to the colors of its body.

6) Ultra-Humanite

A still from season 2 (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

Another newspaper clipping reveals that the Top Trio once protected Gotham City from the Ultra-Humanite.

One of Superman’s earliest recurring foes, predating Lex Luthor, the Ultra-Humanite is a metahuman capable of transferring his advanced intellect into different bodies, most famously that of a massive albino gorilla.

The character was created by Superman’s original creators, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, and first appeared in 1939.

7) Red St. Wild

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/@dcofficial)

Although Michael Rooker hasn’t appeared in the main story of Peacemaker season 2 yet, his new DC character is featured in the opening dance sequence.

Identified as Red St. Wild, an eagle hunter, the character does not appear to be drawn from existing DC Comics lore. Described as "Eagly’s Lex Luthor," trailers suggest that Red St. Wild may possess certain powers.

This is not Rooker’s first DC role. He previously portrayed Savant in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, where the character was killed off in the opening act. This mirrors Nathan Fillion’s experience as The Detachable Kid in the same film, before he went on to play Green Lantern’s Guy Gardner in the new DCU.

8) White Dragon

A still from the series (Image via Instagram/@peacemaker)

In the main DC timeline, Chris tragically killed his brother, Keith, during a fight their father forced them into for money. Later, in Peacemaker season 1, Chris also ended his father’s life, defeating the racist supervillain known as the White Dragon.

In the alternate reality he encounters, however, both Auggie and Keith are alive, and the three function as a united superhero family. Their codenames have not yet been revealed, but Auggie’s noticeably blue suit hints that he may operate under a different identity rather than as the White Dragon.

Following the success of James Gunn’s Superman, season 2 of Peacemaker premiered on August 21. The series streams on HBO Max with new episodes released weekly until the finale on October 9.

