Where to watch Nobody 2? Streaming details explored

Nobody 2 is an action-thriller directed by Timo Tjahjanto and distributed by Universal Pictures. The film was theatrically released on August 15, 2025. It continues the franchise centered on Bob Odenkirk’s character, Hutch Mansell, a seemingly ordinary family man with a deadly past. Odenkirk reprises his role as Hutch this time against a deranged crime boss during a family holiday.

As reported by Screen Rant, Nobody 2 can be streamed digitally from September 2, 2025, via premium video-on-demand platforms. The movie is expected to be available for digital purchase at $24.99 or for rent for 48 hours at $19.99 on digital streaming platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, and YouTube. The length of the movie is about 89 minutes.

As part of Universal Pictures' rollout, Nobody 2 will hit the shelves on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting October 7, 2025. There is no announcement of a streaming release date on other platforms.

Where to stream Nobody 2?

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/ Universal Pictures)

Universal Pictures has confirmed that Nobody 2 will be released for digital viewing through premium video-on-demand platforms starting Tuesday, September 2, 2025. The film is expected to be available for digital purchase on multiple platforms. Below is a breakdown of viewing options:

Prime Video : The movie is expected to be available at $24.99 for purchase and $19.99 for a 48-hour rental.

: The movie is expected to be available at $24.99 for purchase and $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. Apple TV : The film will likely be available for purchase on Apple TV. The cost for movie rentals and purchases on Apple TV depends on several factors, such as the date of release of the movie, how popular it is, and if it's offered in standard definition, HD, or UHD. While some films can be rented for as low as $3.99, others, particularly new releases or high-demand movies, will differ.

: The film will likely be available for purchase on Apple TV. The cost for movie rentals and purchases on Apple TV depends on several factors, such as the date of release of the movie, how popular it is, and if it's offered in standard definition, HD, or UHD. While some films can be rented for as low as $3.99, others, particularly new releases or high-demand movies, will differ. Fandango At Home : The title will be available to purchase in 4K UHD with support for full audio and subtitles. Purchase includes bonus material, such as deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

: The title will be available to purchase in 4K UHD with support for full audio and subtitles. Purchase includes bonus material, such as deleted scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes. Streaming Sites: Release of the film on other streaming sites has not been announced.

Availability and prices for video-on-demand can differ by location and device. Checking each platform individually for the latest information is suggested.

About Nobody 2

The film follows Hutch Mansell as he attempts to enjoy a family vacation, but he is drawn into a conflict with a dangerous crime boss. While working for The Barber to repay a debt, Hutch’s relationship with his wife, Becca, is strained. During a trip to Plummerville, his son Brady becomes involved in an incident with a local bully, Max, and corrupt sheriff Abel targets the family.

Hutch intervenes, uncovering Lendina’s criminal operations, destroying her money and drugs, and confronting her forces at an amusement park. The film concludes with the family surviving the ordeal and reviewing a visual album of their vacation. The film’s ensemble cast includes Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Sharon Stone, John Ortiz, and Colin Hanks.

