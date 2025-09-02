  • home icon
  'Dances With Wolves' star Graham Greene, Oscar nominee, passes away at 73

‘Dances With Wolves’ star Graham Greene, Oscar nominee, passes away at 73

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Sep 02, 2025 04:00 GMT
&quot;Antlers&quot; Special Screening - Source: Getty
Graham Green passed away at 73 (Image via Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Actor Graham Greene passed away on Monday, September 1, 2025, at a Toronto hospital after a lengthy battle with an illness. The 73-year-old Oscar-nominated actor is best known for starring alongside Kevin Costner in the 1990 movie, Dances With Wolves. Greene's manager, Gerry Jordan, confirmed the news of the actor's passing on Monday to the press, saying:

"It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene."

There were no details provided about the cause of his death. However, Greene's agent, Michael Greene (no relation), who also confirmed his passing in a press statement, added that the late actor died of "natural causes."

Graham Green at Canada&#039;s Walk of Fame Unveiling (Image via Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)
Graham Green at Canada's Walk of Fame Unveiling (Image via Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

He also remembered Greene as a person and remarked on his reunion with his former longtime agent, Susan Smith, who passed away in October 2013. He wrote:

"Michael Greene loved all he did for his people and for the world. He was a great man of Moral Ethics, [heart], [and] character and will be eternally missed."

He is survived by his wife, Hilary, their daughter, Lilly, and grandson Tarlo.

All about Graham Greene and his legacy in Hollywood

Born in Ohsweken, located in the Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, Canada, in 1952, Graham Greene carved a name for himself in show business. He also helped pave the way for indigenous actors in Hollywood. Greene started his acting career onstage in the 1970s before transitioning into the small and big screen.

His earliest projects include guest-starring roles in The Great Detective, Adderly, Street Legal, Spirit Bay, and The Campbells. From the mid-1970s to 1989, Greene worked on over a dozen projects on TV and film. However, his big break came in Dances with Wolves in 1990. Kevin Costner starred and directed the Academy Award-winning western epic drama from the script written by Michael Blake.

Graham Greene played Kicking Bird in Dances with Wolves. The character earned him his Oscar nomination. The movie was a success at the Oscars, winning seven of its 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Costner and Best Screenplay for Blake.

After his big movie break, Graham Greene went on to appear in a number of high-profile features alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood, like starring alongside Mel Gibson and Jodie Foster in Maverick. He also worked with Tom Hanks in the movie adaptation of Stephen King's The Green Mile. He also starred with Bruce Willis in Die Hard with a Vengeance.

He was also a recurring character in The Twilight Saga. Fans may remember him appearing in New Moon as Harry Clearwater. He died after a fatal heart attack during Bella's (Kristen Stewart) cliff diving expedition. Fans may see him again as the entire saga will return to theaters in the US in October 2025, 16 years after the film series came out.

Greene also starred in three seasons of the Primetime Emmy-nominated sci-fi epic Defiance. He also starred in four seasons of the Netflix western cop drama with Robert Taylor, Longmire, as a recurring character.

Among Graham Greene's last projects are appearances in Paige Darcy: Reluctant Detective and Protectors of the Land. He was also in Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King, The Last of Us, and Echo in the last years of his career.

Kinette Sumadia

