Him ending explained: Does Cam become the GOAT or break the cycle?

Released on September 19, 2025, Him is a supernatural psychological horror film directed by Justin Tipping. Tyriq Withers plays Cameron Cade, a young quarterback whose career is in jeopardy due to a brain injury. His idol, legendary quarterback Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), offers him a lifeline by inviting him to train at his remote compound. The cast also includes Julia Fox as Isaiah's wife, Elsie.

The plot quickly turns sinister as Cameron's mentorship with Isaiah turns into a terrifying ordeal. In the film's climax, it's revealed that a demonic cult of team owners has been using a blood ritual to create the "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time). Following Isaiah's death in a ceremonial duel, Cameron is offered a contract to take over as "Him." But instead of signing, he kills the entire cabal, escaping their leadership and taking back his life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

Him movie ending explained: The truth behind the ritual

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

The plot centers on Cameron Cade, a college football quarterback whose career is derailed by a career-ending brain injury. As hope fades, his idol, famous quarterback Isaiah White, offers him a chance to train at his isolated compound. Soon, Cameron learns that his idol is a part of a larger, more evil system. What begins as a dream mentoring for Cam quickly turns into a living nightmare.

As a terrifying metaphor for a system that consumes its players and demands complete commitment in exchange for fame, the film draws on the highly competitive world of professional football. Cameron undergoes increasingly harsh and bizarre training, he uncovers the dark truths behind Isaiah’s success and the horrifying secret of what it truly means to be "Him."

The film’s ending reveals that the San Antonio Saviors football team is controlled by a secret society of team owners, a demonic cabal that has been ritualistically passing down a powerful, supernatural "blood" from one great athlete to the next for generations. They believe that this blood makes a player the "Greatest of All Time," or "GOAT," which brings them great fortune and fame, along with the price of their soul.

A still from the film's trailer (Image via YouTube/Universal Pictures)

It is also revealed that Cameron's traumatic brain injury was not an accident; instead, it was a deliberate act orchestrated by this cabal to weaken him and make him vulnerable to their control. This leads to yet another harrowing twist: Isaiah, the current "Him," has been tasked with grooming Cameron to take his place. In the film's brutal climax, Cameron is forced into a ritualistic battle to the death with Isaiah.

He ultimately kills his mentor, absorbing the power that was meant to be passed on. Soon after, Cameron finds himself at a final, twisted ceremony. The faceless, masked team owners, alongside Isaiah's wife, Elsie and his own manager, Tom, eagerly await his arrival on a football field. They offer him a contract, the last step in the procedure that would legally commit him to their service and allow him take on the role of the new "Him."

However, Cameron rejects their offer, realizing that this is not about a team or a game; it is about becoming a puppet for a powerful, evil entity. He mercilessly kills each member of the cabal using his newly acquired strength and football-trained abilities. Thus, he breaks the cycle of sacrifice and takes back his life, refusing to become another puppet in their evil system.

Him was released in the United States on September 19, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

