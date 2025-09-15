When will Marlon Wayans’ Him (2025) premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Him is an upcoming American supernatural psychological sports horror film directed by Justin Tipping and co-written with Skip Bronkie and Zack Akers. The movie is produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions in collaboration with Universal Pictures.
The film features Marlon Wayans, Tyriq Withers, Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, and Jim Jefferies. It follows the unsettling journey of a young football player who finds mentorship with his idol at an isolated compound, only to uncover the darker costs of greatness.
The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release in the US on September 19, 2025, distributed by Universal Pictures.
Him: Release date
The film will premiere in theaters on September 19, 2025. The movie combines sports drama with psychological and supernatural elements.
Where to watch Him?
The movie will first open in US cinemas on September 19, 2025. While the theatrical run will be its exclusive initial release, it is expected to stream digitally afterward, in line with Universal’s streaming strategy. No official streaming date has been announced yet. International rollout details, including the UK, Canada, and Australia, are expected to be shared closer to the film’s release.
What to expect from Him?
The movie blends the high stakes of competitive sports with unnerving psychological horror. Instead of glorifying ambition and perseverance, Him explores themes of obsession, idolatry, and the sinister side of mentorship.
The official synopsis of the movie reads:
“HIM stars a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life and identity to football. On the eve of professional football’s annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.''
It further adds:
''Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White, offers to train Cam at Isaiah’s isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife. But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.''
In an interview with Complex, Julia Fox, playing Elsie White, highlighted the film’s universal themes:
“I think this movie feels so right now and so timely, and it’s going to resonate with a lot of people. And if you’re not into sports, you can relate to yearning and wanting… and wanting something so bad and getting it and being like wait.”
Paired with Bobby Krlic’s haunting score, viewers can expect a tension-filled narrative that mixes realism with supernatural unease.
Cast of Him
The confirmed cast of the movie includes:
- Marlon Wayans as Isaiah White, a legendary quarterback for the San Antonio Saviors
- Tyriq Withers as Cameron 'Cam' Cade, a rising football player mentored by Isaiah
- Julia Fox as Elsie White, Isaiah’s wife and a social media influencer
- Tim Heidecker in a supporting role
- Jim Jefferies in a supporting role
- Naomi Grossman as Marjorie
- GiGi Erneta as Ayn
- Norman Towns as Willis
- Maurice Greene in his feature debut
